Infoblox NIOS-X as a Service Description

Infoblox NIOS-X as a Service is a cloud-delivered DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management) solution designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The service operates without requiring customer-side physical or virtual appliances, providing an infrastructure-free deployment model. The platform delivers critical network services through a serverless architecture that deploys in minutes. It provides centralized management with local service delivery across distributed locations, including branch sites and cloud environments. The solution automatically scales to meet organizational needs without manual sizing or over-provisioning. NIOS-X as a Service addresses DNS complexity across multiple cloud platforms and modernizes legacy on-premises Microsoft DNS infrastructure. It eliminates the need for physical servers or virtual appliances at branch locations while maintaining enterprise-grade DDI services. The service works across major cloud providers and on-premises environments with a consistent management experience. The platform integrates with Infoblox Universal DDI Management for streamlined operations and Universal Asset Insights for automated asset discovery and analysis. Organizations can configure network services once and deploy them across their entire hybrid infrastructure. The solution supports infrastructure modernization initiatives, post-merger integrations, and cloud migration projects.