ManageEngine Network Configuration Manager Description
ManageEngine Network Configuration Manager is a multi-vendor network configuration and change management (NCCM) solution for switches, routers, firewalls, and other network devices. The tool automates the lifecycle of device configuration management through a centralized web interface. The product provides scheduled configuration backups with AES 256-bit encryption for stored data. It offers real-time configuration change monitoring with instant notifications to detect unauthorized modifications. Configuration versioning allows comparison between different versions within the same device or across different devices. The solution includes compliance auditing capabilities to define standard practices and policies, check device configurations for violations, and apply remedial measures. It supports CIS Benchmark compliance for Cisco IOS and Cisco ASA devices. The tool provides firmware vulnerability scanning and remote firmware upgrade capabilities. Configuration management features include automated bulk configuration changes, configuration rollback capabilities, and job scheduling for routine tasks. The platform includes a change review and approval mechanism with role-based access control (RBAC) to restrict configuration access. The solution offers device inventory management with hardware properties, user activity tracking, and in-depth reporting capabilities. It includes PCI compliance review functionality and supports distributed network configuration management through an Enterprise Edition. Mobile applications for Android and iOS provide access to configuration backups, changes, firmware vulnerabilities, compliance status, user activities, and startup/running conflicts.
ManageEngine Network Configuration Manager is a multi-vendor network configuration and change management (NCCM) solution for switches, routers, firewalls, and other network devices developed by ManageEngine.
