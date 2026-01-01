Infoblox Universal DDI Logo

Infoblox Universal DDI

Centralized DNS, DHCP, and IPAM mgmt for hybrid multi-cloud networks

Network Security
Commercial
Infoblox Universal DDI Description

Infoblox Universal DDI is a product suite that provides DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (IPAM) capabilities across hybrid and multi-cloud network environments. The platform offers centralized management through a single cloud-based control plane and API interface. The suite includes Universal DDI Management for provisioning and managing critical network services, Universal Asset Insights for automated asset discovery and inventory management, NIOS-X as a Service for infrastructure-free deployment, and the Infoblox Portal for centralized monitoring and control. The product supports deployment across on-premises networks, public and private clouds, and external applications. It provides visibility into network assets, DNS records, and potential risks across distributed environments. The platform includes protocol server options that can be deployed as hardware, software, or as-a-service solutions. Universal DDI integrates security capabilities including Protective DNS and security ecosystem integrations. The system aims to reduce network errors and outages through unified management while supporting network automation and cross-team collaboration between NetOps, CloudOps, and SecOps teams. The platform is designed to manage critical network services for internal networks, external web applications, and cloud environments through a single interface, supporting organizations with distributed network infrastructure.

Infoblox Universal DDI FAQ

Common questions about Infoblox Universal DDI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Infoblox Universal DDI is Centralized DNS, DHCP, and IPAM mgmt for hybrid multi-cloud networks developed by Infoblox. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Automation, Cloud Native.

