Top picks: Honeycake Files Products, anon.li Drop, Vault VIA CLI — plus 36 more compared.Data Protection
Evaluating Honeycake Redaction alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Honeycake Redaction is a commercial Secure File Sharing tool developed by Honeycake. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Honeycake Files Products, anon.li Drop, Vault VIA CLI, Honeycake Portal, and Opener. All 39 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Honeycake Redaction, including their key features and shared capabilities.
File encryption platform with per-recipient access control and .cake file format.
Shares 5 capabilities with Honeycake Redaction: Encryption, File Analysis, Sensitive Data, PII +1 more
Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture.
Shares 5 capabilities with Honeycake Redaction: Encryption, File Analysis, Sensitive Data, PII +1 more
CLI tool that auto-encrypts files dropped into mapped folders as .cake files.
Shares 5 capabilities with Honeycake Redaction: Encryption, File Analysis, Sensitive Data, RBAC +1 more
Web portal for managing access, permissions, and audit logs for encrypted files.
Shares 5 capabilities with Honeycake Redaction: Encryption, File Analysis, Sensitive Data, RBAC +1 more
Web interface for opening, authenticating, and viewing encrypted .cake files.
Shares 4 capabilities with Honeycake Redaction: Encryption, File Analysis, Permissions, Secure Development
Encrypted file upload portal that delivers files to cloud storage destinations.
Shares 4 capabilities with Honeycake Redaction: Encryption, File Analysis, Sensitive Data, MFT
Web app for watermarking & tracing images, videos, and docs to prevent leaks.
Shares 3 capabilities with Honeycake Redaction: Encryption, Sensitive Data, PII
Mobile app for accessing, uploading, and sharing files with 2FA and SSO.
Shares 3 capabilities with Honeycake Redaction: Encryption, File Analysis, RBAC
File encryption platform with per-recipient access control and .cake file format.
Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture.
CLI tool that auto-encrypts files dropped into mapped folders as .cake files.
Web portal for managing access, permissions, and audit logs for encrypted files.
Web interface for opening, authenticating, and viewing encrypted .cake files.
Encrypted file upload portal that delivers files to cloud storage destinations.
Web app for watermarking & tracing images, videos, and docs to prevent leaks.
Mobile app for accessing, uploading, and sharing files with 2FA and SSO.
Email and file encryption solution for secure data sharing and storage
Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms.
Secure file sharing platform for transferring large files safely.
Transparent encryption solution for network drives and shared folders.
Secure file sharing and collaboration platform with encryption and controls
Secure file sharing platform with encryption, access controls, and audit logs
File encryption & digital rights management with granular access controls
Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities
Message-level encryption platform for securing sensitive data and documents
Encrypted cloud storage & collaboration platform with zero-knowledge E2EE
Encrypted cloud document storage for business with secure file sharing
E2E encrypted cloud file storage & sharing for regulated industries.
Secure file sharing platform with access controls and threat detection
Zero Trust data structure framework for data privacy and encryption
Encrypted cloud storage for law firms with end-to-end encryption and sharing
Secure file sharing platform with encryption, access controls, and redaction
File encryption tool for securing data shared via email, USB, cloud, or FTP.
Zero-knowledge encrypted cloud storage, file transfer & password manager.
Zero Trust Data Access platform for securing unstructured data across hybrid envs
HIPAA-compliant secure file sharing and collaboration platform for healthcare
Secure file sharing and storage platform with compliance certifications
File encryption tool with visual access control and revocable permissions
Secure file transfer portal for sharing confidential files with encryption
Google Drive add-on for encrypting, masking & controlling access to files
Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
Accredited MLS classified file sharing & collaboration platform for defence/govt.
Encrypted doc vault for secure customer document delivery & mgmt.
Secure external collaboration for M365 without guest access accounts.
Secure file sharing platform for sending encrypted files up to 5TB via email
E2E encryption add-on for Google Drive with user-controlled keys.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Honeycake Redaction.
The most popular alternatives to Honeycake Redaction include Honeycake Files Products, anon.li Drop, Vault VIA CLI, Honeycake Portal, and Opener. These Secure File Sharing tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 39 alternatives to Honeycake Redaction listed on CybersecTools, all within the Secure File Sharing category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Honeycake Redaction is a commercial Secure File Sharing tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Honeycake Redaction is a Secure File Sharing tool within the broader Data Protection category. It is used by security professionals for secure file sharing capabilities and can be compared against 39 similar tools.