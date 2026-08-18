Web app for watermarking & tracing images, videos, and docs to prevent leaks.
Web app for watermarking & tracing images, videos, and docs to prevent leaks.
Steg.AI Web App is a web-based digital watermarking platform that enables organizations to embed, manage, and trace watermarks in images, videos, and documents to protect against unauthorized sharing and content leaks. The platform operates on a three-step workflow: 1. Watermark: Users upload content via a drag-and-drop interface and embed either a visible or invisible watermark. Invisible watermarks are embedded at the pixel level using Steg.AI's patented Light Field Messaging technology, making them imperceptible to viewers while remaining traceable. 2. Share: Watermarked content can be distributed securely to team members and external partners. The platform includes permission controls governing who can download and re-share content. 3. Trace: If a content leak occurs, the embedded forensic watermark can be extracted to identify the source of the leak. Key technical characteristics: - Watermarks are tamper-resistant and survive common manipulations including cropping, compression, screenshots, and screen-to-camera capture - C2PA content credentials (an industry-recognized metadata standard for digital media transparency) are attached to each watermark - No complex third-party integrations are required; the tool is fully web-based - Supports images, videos, and documents - Suitable for organizations of any size with flexible pricing tiers The platform is positioned for use cases involving secure content collaboration, intellectual property protection, and leak attribution across media, entertainment, and enterprise environments.
Common questions about Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software is Web app for watermarking & tracing images, videos, and docs to prevent leaks, developed by Steg.AI. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Steganography, Content Authenticity, Data Breach.
Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software offers the following core capabilities:
Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software integrates natively with C2PA. Integration support lets security teams connect Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software is built for security teams handling Steganography, Content Authenticity, Data Breach, Data Exfiltration. It supports workflows including visible and invisible watermark embedding for images, videos, and documents, drag-and-drop watermarking interface, forensic watermark extraction for leak source identification. Teams typically adopt Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/stegai-web-app-watermarking-software
Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://steg.ai/watermarking-software/ or contact Steg.AI directly.
Popular alternatives to Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software include:
Compare all Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/stegai-web-app-watermarking-software
Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software is for security teams and organizations that need Steganography, Content Authenticity, Data Breach, Data Exfiltration, Digital Risk Protection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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