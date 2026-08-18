Steg.AI Web App: Watermarking Software Description

Steg.AI Web App is a web-based digital watermarking platform that enables organizations to embed, manage, and trace watermarks in images, videos, and documents to protect against unauthorized sharing and content leaks. The platform operates on a three-step workflow: 1. Watermark: Users upload content via a drag-and-drop interface and embed either a visible or invisible watermark. Invisible watermarks are embedded at the pixel level using Steg.AI's patented Light Field Messaging technology, making them imperceptible to viewers while remaining traceable. 2. Share: Watermarked content can be distributed securely to team members and external partners. The platform includes permission controls governing who can download and re-share content. 3. Trace: If a content leak occurs, the embedded forensic watermark can be extracted to identify the source of the leak. Key technical characteristics: - Watermarks are tamper-resistant and survive common manipulations including cropping, compression, screenshots, and screen-to-camera capture - C2PA content credentials (an industry-recognized metadata standard for digital media transparency) are attached to each watermark - No complex third-party integrations are required; the tool is fully web-based - Supports images, videos, and documents - Suitable for organizations of any size with flexible pricing tiers The platform is positioned for use cases involving secure content collaboration, intellectual property protection, and leak attribution across media, entertainment, and enterprise environments.