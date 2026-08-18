Web portal for managing access, permissions, and audit logs for encrypted files.
Web portal for managing access, permissions, and audit logs for encrypted files.
Honeycake Portal is a web-based management interface for controlling access to encrypted files sent via the Honeycake platform. It provides a centralized location for file access management, auditing, and direct file operations after files have been distributed to recipients. Core functionality: - Audit logging: Every file access event is recorded, including who opened a file, when it was opened, and who was blocked from accessing it. - Access control management: Permissions can be modified in real time after a file has been sent, without requiring the file to be resent or encryption keys to be changed. - Granular permission levels: Access can be granted or revoked at both the file level and the section level within a single document, allowing different recipients to access different portions of the same file. - Direct file operations: Users can open and create ("bake") encrypted files directly from the Portal's web interface. - Blocked access visibility: The Portal surfaces information on access attempts that were denied, providing visibility into unauthorized or unintended access attempts. The Portal is designed for use cases where ongoing control over distributed files is required, such as compliance oversight, sensitive document sharing, and situations where access needs to change after initial distribution. It functions as the administrative control surface for the broader Honeycake file security ecosystem.
Common questions about Honeycake Portal including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Honeycake Portal is Web portal for managing access, permissions, and audit logs for encrypted files, developed by Honeycake. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, File Analysis, Security Audit.
Honeycake Portal offers the following core capabilities:
Honeycake Portal is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Honeycake Portal is built for security teams handling Encryption, File Analysis, Security Audit, Permissions. It supports workflows including real-time file access audit logging, granular access control at file and section level, dynamic permission granting and revocation post-send. Teams typically adopt Honeycake Portal when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/honeycake-portal
Honeycake Portal is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://honeycakefiles.com/portal.html or contact Honeycake directly.
Popular alternatives to Honeycake Portal include:
Compare all Honeycake Portal alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/honeycake-portal
Honeycake Portal is for security teams and organizations that need Encryption, File Analysis, Security Audit, Permissions, RBAC. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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