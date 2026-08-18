Honeycake Portal Description

Honeycake Portal is a web-based management interface for controlling access to encrypted files sent via the Honeycake platform. It provides a centralized location for file access management, auditing, and direct file operations after files have been distributed to recipients. Core functionality: - Audit logging: Every file access event is recorded, including who opened a file, when it was opened, and who was blocked from accessing it. - Access control management: Permissions can be modified in real time after a file has been sent, without requiring the file to be resent or encryption keys to be changed. - Granular permission levels: Access can be granted or revoked at both the file level and the section level within a single document, allowing different recipients to access different portions of the same file. - Direct file operations: Users can open and create ("bake") encrypted files directly from the Portal's web interface. - Blocked access visibility: The Portal surfaces information on access attempts that were denied, providing visibility into unauthorized or unintended access attempts. The Portal is designed for use cases where ongoing control over distributed files is required, such as compliance oversight, sensitive document sharing, and situations where access needs to change after initial distribution. It functions as the administrative control surface for the broader Honeycake file security ecosystem.