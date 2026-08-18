Opener Description

Honeycake Files Opener is a browser-based web application for accessing encrypted .cake files — a proprietary file format used within the Honeycake Files platform. How it works: - Users upload a .cake file through the web interface - The application authenticates the user and validates their permissions in real-time - Upon successful authorization, the decrypted file contents are displayed in the browser Key characteristics: - No software installation is required; the tool runs entirely in a web browser - Access control is enforced at the point of file opening, restricting content to authorized users only - Every file access event is logged and made visible through the Honeycake Files Portal, providing an audit trail Opener functions as the access and decryption front-end for the .cake file format, handling authentication, permission validation, and content rendering in a single interface. It is one component within the broader Honeycake Files product suite.