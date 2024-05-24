ShareFile Email & File Encryption Logo

ShareFile Email & File Encryption

by ShareFile

Email and file encryption solution for secure data sharing and storage

Email Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
EncryptionSslSensitive Data
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ShareFile Email & File Encryption Description

ShareFile Email & File Encryption is a secure file sharing and email encryption solution designed to protect sensitive data during transmission and storage. The platform provides 256-bit bank-level encryption for files and email communications without requiring software downloads or installations. The solution integrates with Microsoft Outlook and Gmail through plugins to encrypt email content and attachments directly within these email clients. Users can send secure links to files and folders up to 100 GB, bypassing standard email attachment size limits. Files remain encrypted whether stored in the cloud or sent to recipients, including non-ShareFile users. The platform operates through web browsers or dedicated file browser applications for Windows and Mac. Data is stored in SSAE 16 Type II certified data centers. The solution supports SMTP configuration for sending messages to mail servers over SSL encrypted segments. ShareFile integrates with data loss prevention systems from Symantec, McAfee, and other DLP providers for additional protection layers. The platform is designed to support compliance requirements across various industries including accounting, finance, healthcare, legal, and insurance sectors. The solution provides end-to-end protection for content in transit and at rest, maintaining encryption throughout the file sharing lifecycle without requiring recipients to have ShareFile accounts or install additional software.

ShareFile Email & File Encryption FAQ

Common questions about ShareFile Email & File Encryption including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ShareFile Email & File Encryption is Email and file encryption solution for secure data sharing and storage developed by ShareFile. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, SSL, Sensitive Data.

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