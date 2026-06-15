Secure file sharing tools let people send, receive, and collaborate on files with external parties without the data leaking, getting intercepted, or sitting in someone's inbox forever. They wrap encrypted transfer and storage around access controls like expiring links, recipient authentication, watermarking, and revocation, so a CISO can extend collaboration to clients, partners, and vendors while keeping a clear record of who touched what. This category matters most where consumer apps and email attachments fall short: regulated data, large files, and exchanges that need an audit trail for HIPAA, GDPR, or similar regimes. Think of it as the governed alternative to the personal Dropbox link and the 25MB attachment that quietly define most organizations' shadow data exfiltration risk.

The most comprehensive Secure File Sharing directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 32 Secure File Sharing tools , 0 free and 32 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.