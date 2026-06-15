Loading...
Secure file sharing tools let people send, receive, and collaborate on files with external parties without the data leaking, getting intercepted, or sitting in someone's inbox forever. They wrap encrypted transfer and storage around access controls like expiring links, recipient authentication, watermarking, and revocation, so a CISO can extend collaboration to clients, partners, and vendors while keeping a clear record of who touched what. This category matters most where consumer apps and email attachments fall short: regulated data, large files, and exchanges that need an audit trail for HIPAA, GDPR, or similar regimes. Think of it as the governed alternative to the personal Dropbox link and the 25MB attachment that quietly define most organizations' shadow data exfiltration risk.
We cover 32 Secure File Sharing tools, 0 free and 32 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture.
Transparent encryption solution for network drives and shared folders.
Zero-knowledge encrypted cloud storage, file transfer & password manager.
Secure file sharing platform for transferring large files safely.
File encryption tool for securing data shared via email, USB, cloud, or FTP.
E2E encrypted cloud file storage & sharing for regulated industries.
Secure external collaboration for M365 without guest access accounts.
E2E encryption add-on for Google Drive with user-controlled keys.
Encrypted doc vault for secure customer document delivery & mgmt.
Accredited MLS classified file sharing & collaboration platform for defence/govt.
Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology.
Secure file sharing platform with encryption, access controls, and redaction
Google Drive add-on for encrypting, masking & controlling access to files
Encrypted cloud storage for law firms with end-to-end encryption and sharing
Encrypted cloud document storage for business with secure file sharing
Zero Trust data structure framework for data privacy and encryption
Secure file transfer portal for sharing confidential files with encryption
Secure file sharing platform for sending encrypted files up to 5TB via email
Encrypted cloud storage & collaboration platform with zero-knowledge E2EE
File encryption tool with visual access control and revocable permissions
Message-level encryption platform for securing sensitive data and documents
Secure file sharing and storage platform with compliance certifications
Common questions about Secure File Sharing tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Secure file sharing software moves files between people and organizations with encryption in transit and at rest, plus access controls the sender keeps after delivery: expiring links, recipient verification, download limits, watermarking, and the ability to revoke access. It also logs every action for audit. The point is governed external exchange rather than the open links and email attachments most data leaks travel through.
DLP and CASB tools inspect and police data movement across many channels, flagging or blocking sensitive content as it leaves. Secure file sharing tools are the sanctioned channel itself: a controlled place to send and collaborate on files with built-in encryption, access rules, and audit. Many organizations run both, pointing users at a secure sharing tool while DLP watches the unsanctioned paths around it.
Begin with where the data lives and who needs it: regulated content, large file sizes, external recipients, and the compliance regimes in scope. Then weigh encryption model and key control, post-delivery controls like revocation and expiry, audit depth, identity integration, and how friction-free the recipient experience is. A tool that frustrates external users gets routed around, which defeats the purpose.
Often yes. The built-in sharing in those suites covers internal collaboration well but is thinner on external controls, granular audit, customer-managed encryption keys, and the compliance attestations regulated industries require. A dedicated tool earns its place when you need provable control over external exchange, retention, and revocation rather than just convenient links.