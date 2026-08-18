Files.com Mobile App Description

Files.com Mobile App is a mobile application for iPhone, iPad, and Android that provides access to files and folders stored on the Files.com platform and connected cloud storage services. The app mirrors the same file and folder structure visible on the Files.com web interface, including files stored in connected third-party storage backends such as Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Box, and Dropbox. Core file management capabilities: - Browse and search files and folders - Preview documents, photos, and videos without downloading - Upload files from the device, including multiple files at once - Capture photos or videos with the device camera and upload directly - Rename, move, copy, and delete files - Generate share links for files - Download files for offline access Security features: - Two-factor authentication (2FA) via TOTP authenticator apps and SMS - Single Sign-On (SSO) via company identity providers - User and group permissions enforced consistently across web, desktop, and mobile - Audit trail for all actions performed in the app - Regular security testing and inclusion in the Files.com bug bounty program - No collection or sharing of device advertising IDs The app is included at no additional cost with all Files.com subscription plans. It is intended for use by employees, field workers, IT staff, and executives who need access to business files outside of a traditional office environment.