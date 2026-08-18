Mobile app for accessing, uploading, and sharing files with 2FA and SSO.
Mobile app for accessing, uploading, and sharing files with 2FA and SSO.
Files.com Mobile App is a mobile application for iPhone, iPad, and Android that provides access to files and folders stored on the Files.com platform and connected cloud storage services. The app mirrors the same file and folder structure visible on the Files.com web interface, including files stored in connected third-party storage backends such as Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Box, and Dropbox. Core file management capabilities: - Browse and search files and folders - Preview documents, photos, and videos without downloading - Upload files from the device, including multiple files at once - Capture photos or videos with the device camera and upload directly - Rename, move, copy, and delete files - Generate share links for files - Download files for offline access Security features: - Two-factor authentication (2FA) via TOTP authenticator apps and SMS - Single Sign-On (SSO) via company identity providers - User and group permissions enforced consistently across web, desktop, and mobile - Audit trail for all actions performed in the app - Regular security testing and inclusion in the Files.com bug bounty program - No collection or sharing of device advertising IDs The app is included at no additional cost with all Files.com subscription plans. It is intended for use by employees, field workers, IT staff, and executives who need access to business files outside of a traditional office environment.
Common questions about Files.com Mobile App including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Files.com Mobile App is Mobile app for accessing, uploading, and sharing files with 2FA and SSO, developed by Files.com. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with MFA, SSO, Encryption.
Files.com Mobile App offers the following core capabilities:
Files.com Mobile App integrates natively with Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Box, Dropbox. Integration support lets security teams connect Files.com Mobile App to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Files.com Mobile App is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Files.com Mobile App is built for security teams handling MFA, SSO, Encryption, RBAC. It supports workflows including browse, search, rename, move, copy, and delete files and folders, preview documents, photos, and videos without downloading, upload files and folders from mobile device. Teams typically adopt Files.com Mobile App when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-mobile-app
Files.com Mobile App is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.files.com/apps/mobile-app or contact Files.com directly.
Popular alternatives to Files.com Mobile App include:
Compare all Files.com Mobile App alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-mobile-app
Files.com Mobile App is for security teams and organizations that need MFA, SSO, Encryption, RBAC, File Analysis. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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