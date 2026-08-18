Honeycake Redaction Description

Honeycake Redaction is a document redaction and access control tool that enables granular, per-section permissions within a single file. It uses a proprietary .cake file format to encrypt individual sections of a document — such as pages in a PDF, columns in a spreadsheet, or arbitrary blocks of text — so that each recipient sees only the sections they are authorized to view. Key capabilities: - Layer Bake: Assigns individual document sections (pages, columns, paragraphs) to separate encrypted layers, each with its own defined recipient set. All recipients receive the same file but see only their permitted sections. - Parbake: Produces a .cake.pdf file that opens as a standard PDF for all recipients, displaying redacted sections as black boxes. Authorized users can open the file with the Honeycake desktop application to view the unredacted content. The encrypted original is embedded inside the PDF as an attachment. - Post-send permission management: Permissions can be updated after the file has been distributed. Access to specific sections can be granted or revoked via a web portal, and recipients see the updated permissions the next time they open the file. The tool is designed for scenarios where a single document must be shared with multiple parties who have different clearance levels — such as financial reports shared with a CFO, board members, auditors, and external reviewers simultaneously. Honeycake Redaction works alongside a companion product called Ingredients, which controls metadata visible on the sealed file's exterior (such as a searchable label), while Redaction controls which internal sections each recipient can access.