Encrypted file upload portal that delivers files to cloud storage destinations.
Encrypted file upload portal that delivers files to cloud storage destinations.
Honeycake Uploader is a file intake tool that allows organizations to receive sensitive files from internal team members, vendors, clients, or anonymous senders through a browser-based upload portal. Files are encrypted client-side (in the browser) before being transmitted and delivered directly to the recipient's configured cloud storage destination. Key characteristics: - Provides a configurable upload portal that can accept files from a range of sender types, including authenticated users and anonymous parties - Encryption is performed within the browser prior to upload, meaning files are secured before leaving the sender's device - Delivered files are routed directly to the organization's own cloud storage, rather than being stored on Honeycake infrastructure - Supported destination storage platforms include Dropbox, Box, Amazon S3, and SharePoint - Access and sender permissions are controlled through the organization's configuration settings The product is positioned for use cases where organizations need to receive sensitive files from external parties (such as vendors or clients) without requiring those parties to have accounts or access to internal systems. It functions as a secure inbound file drop rather than a bidirectional file sharing or collaboration platform.
Common questions about Honeycake Uploader including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Honeycake Uploader is Encrypted file upload portal that delivers files to cloud storage destinations, developed by Honeycake. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, Sensitive Data, MFT.
Honeycake Uploader offers the following core capabilities:
Honeycake Uploader integrates natively with Dropbox, Box, Amazon S3, SharePoint. Integration support lets security teams connect Honeycake Uploader to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Honeycake Uploader is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Honeycake Uploader is built for security teams handling Encryption, Sensitive Data, MFT, S3. It supports workflows including browser-based encrypted file upload portal, client-side (in-browser) encryption of files before upload, anonymous file submission support. Teams typically adopt Honeycake Uploader when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/honeycake-uploader
Honeycake Uploader is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://honeycakefiles.com/uploader.html or contact Honeycake directly.
Popular alternatives to Honeycake Uploader include:
Compare all Honeycake Uploader alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/honeycake-uploader
Honeycake Uploader is for security teams and organizations that need Encryption, Sensitive Data, MFT, S3, Microsoft. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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