Honeycake Uploader Description

Honeycake Uploader is a file intake tool that allows organizations to receive sensitive files from internal team members, vendors, clients, or anonymous senders through a browser-based upload portal. Files are encrypted client-side (in the browser) before being transmitted and delivered directly to the recipient's configured cloud storage destination. Key characteristics: - Provides a configurable upload portal that can accept files from a range of sender types, including authenticated users and anonymous parties - Encryption is performed within the browser prior to upload, meaning files are secured before leaving the sender's device - Delivered files are routed directly to the organization's own cloud storage, rather than being stored on Honeycake infrastructure - Supported destination storage platforms include Dropbox, Box, Amazon S3, and SharePoint - Access and sender permissions are controlled through the organization's configuration settings The product is positioned for use cases where organizations need to receive sensitive files from external parties (such as vendors or clients) without requiring those parties to have accounts or access to internal systems. It functions as a secure inbound file drop rather than a bidirectional file sharing or collaboration platform.