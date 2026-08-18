Honeycake Files Products Description

Honeycake Files is a file encryption platform that encrypts files into a proprietary .cake format and controls access to those files through a centralized key management system. The platform is built around the concept of "baking" (encrypting) and "opening" (decrypting) files, with access granted or revoked per recipient at any time. The product suite spans multiple surfaces: Applications: - Desktop apps for macOS and Windows with full feature access including Layer Bake and Parbake capabilities - Mobile apps for iOS and Android that allow encrypting and decrypting files from the share sheet Web Services: - Portal: A web-based access control dashboard showing which recipients hold keys for each encrypted file, with grant/revoke controls - Email integration: A "Bake" button inside Gmail (beta) and Outlook (enterprise) for sending encrypted files directly from email clients, with recipients keyed by email address - Opener: A browser-based decryption tool requiring no installation for recipients - Uploader: An inbound encrypted file collection portal for receiving files from vendors and clients into encrypted storage Developer and Data Tools: - CLI: A command-line interface for automating encryption within scripts, CI pipelines, and cron jobs, with support for layers, groups, and JSON output - Vault via CLI: An automated folder-watching encryption vault built on the CLI - API: An underlying API for custom integrations - hcsql (beta): A Postgres extension that encrypts individual columns using the same cell-level encryption model as .cake files Redaction Features: - Layer Bake and Parbake allow a single encrypted file to be sent to multiple recipients, each seeing only the sections they are authorized to view - Ingredients: A metadata labeling system that attaches searchable, AI-drafted labels to encrypted files without exposing the file contents, enabling indexing by document management systems and AI agents