File encryption platform with per-recipient access control and .cake file format.
File encryption platform with per-recipient access control and .cake file format.
Honeycake Files is a file encryption platform that encrypts files into a proprietary .cake format and controls access to those files through a centralized key management system. The platform is built around the concept of "baking" (encrypting) and "opening" (decrypting) files, with access granted or revoked per recipient at any time. The product suite spans multiple surfaces: Applications: - Desktop apps for macOS and Windows with full feature access including Layer Bake and Parbake capabilities - Mobile apps for iOS and Android that allow encrypting and decrypting files from the share sheet Web Services: - Portal: A web-based access control dashboard showing which recipients hold keys for each encrypted file, with grant/revoke controls - Email integration: A "Bake" button inside Gmail (beta) and Outlook (enterprise) for sending encrypted files directly from email clients, with recipients keyed by email address - Opener: A browser-based decryption tool requiring no installation for recipients - Uploader: An inbound encrypted file collection portal for receiving files from vendors and clients into encrypted storage Developer and Data Tools: - CLI: A command-line interface for automating encryption within scripts, CI pipelines, and cron jobs, with support for layers, groups, and JSON output - Vault via CLI: An automated folder-watching encryption vault built on the CLI - API: An underlying API for custom integrations - hcsql (beta): A Postgres extension that encrypts individual columns using the same cell-level encryption model as .cake files Redaction Features: - Layer Bake and Parbake allow a single encrypted file to be sent to multiple recipients, each seeing only the sections they are authorized to view - Ingredients: A metadata labeling system that attaches searchable, AI-drafted labels to encrypted files without exposing the file contents, enabling indexing by document management systems and AI agents
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Honeycake Files Products is File encryption platform with per-recipient access control and .cake file format, developed by Honeycake. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, Key Management, File Analysis.
Honeycake Files Products offers the following core capabilities:
Honeycake Files Products integrates natively with Gmail, Outlook, PostgreSQL. Integration support lets security teams connect Honeycake Files Products to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Honeycake Files Products is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Honeycake Files Products is built for security teams handling Encryption, Key Management, File Analysis, MFT. It supports workflows including file encryption into proprietary .cake format, per-recipient key grant and revocation via web portal, selective redaction allowing different recipients to see different sections of the same file (layer bake and parbake). Teams typically adopt Honeycake Files Products when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/honeycake-files-products
Honeycake Files Products is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://honeycakefiles.com/products.html or contact Honeycake directly.
Popular alternatives to Honeycake Files Products include:
Compare all Honeycake Files Products alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/honeycake-files-products
Honeycake Files Products is for security teams and organizations that need Encryption, Key Management, File Analysis, MFT, Sensitive Data. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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