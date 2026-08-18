Vault VIA CLI Description

Honeycake Vault VIA CLI is a command-line tool that automates the encryption of files into the Honeycake .cake format. It is designed for organizations and individuals who need to encrypt large volumes of files without manual intervention. How it works: - Users configure folder mappings that define source and destination directories. - The CLI's "bakedir" command monitors source folders and encrypts ("bakes") any file dropped into them, producing a .cake encrypted file at the destination. - Each file receives its own individual encryption keys. - Recursive folder processing is supported. Access control and permissions: - Each folder mapping supports its own access rules, including grant and deny lists, group-based permissions, and time-limited access via a TTL (time-to-live) parameter. - An .hcrc configuration file can be placed alongside files to apply layered, field-level encryption automatically. Automation and scripting: - The tool runs headlessly and is scriptable, making it compatible with cron jobs, CI/CD pipelines, and custom tooling. - Structured JSON output (--output=json) is available for use with scripts and automated agents. File format compatibility: - Files encrypted by Vault VIA CLI use the same .cake format as other Honeycake products. - Recipients can open .cake files using the Honeycake app on iOS, Android, Windows, or macOS, or via a web browser. - Access is identity-keyed, consistent across all Honeycake surfaces.