CLI tool that auto-encrypts files dropped into mapped folders as .cake files.
CLI tool that auto-encrypts files dropped into mapped folders as .cake files.
Honeycake Vault VIA CLI is a command-line tool that automates the encryption of files into the Honeycake .cake format. It is designed for organizations and individuals who need to encrypt large volumes of files without manual intervention. How it works: - Users configure folder mappings that define source and destination directories. - The CLI's "bakedir" command monitors source folders and encrypts ("bakes") any file dropped into them, producing a .cake encrypted file at the destination. - Each file receives its own individual encryption keys. - Recursive folder processing is supported. Access control and permissions: - Each folder mapping supports its own access rules, including grant and deny lists, group-based permissions, and time-limited access via a TTL (time-to-live) parameter. - An .hcrc configuration file can be placed alongside files to apply layered, field-level encryption automatically. Automation and scripting: - The tool runs headlessly and is scriptable, making it compatible with cron jobs, CI/CD pipelines, and custom tooling. - Structured JSON output (--output=json) is available for use with scripts and automated agents. File format compatibility: - Files encrypted by Vault VIA CLI use the same .cake format as other Honeycake products. - Recipients can open .cake files using the Honeycake app on iOS, Android, Windows, or macOS, or via a web browser. - Access is identity-keyed, consistent across all Honeycake surfaces.
Common questions about Vault VIA CLI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Vault VIA CLI is CLI tool that auto-encrypts files dropped into mapped folders as .cake files, developed by Honeycake. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, Key Management, Permissions.
Vault VIA CLI offers the following core capabilities:
Vault VIA CLI integrates natively with iOS, Android, Windows, macOS. Integration support lets security teams connect Vault VIA CLI to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Vault VIA CLI is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Vault VIA CLI is built for security teams handling Encryption, Key Management, Permissions, CI/CD. It supports workflows including automated folder-based file encryption (bakedir), per-file individual encryption keys, custom folder-to-folder mappings with access rules. Teams typically adopt Vault VIA CLI when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vault-via-cli
Vault VIA CLI is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://honeycakefiles.com/vault.html or contact Honeycake directly.
Popular alternatives to Vault VIA CLI include:
Compare all Vault VIA CLI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vault-via-cli
Vault VIA CLI is for security teams and organizations that need Encryption, Key Management, Permissions, CI/CD, File Analysis. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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