File encryption platform with per-recipient access control and .cake file format.

Key features: File encryption into proprietary .cake format, Per-recipient key grant and revocation via web portal, Selective redaction allowing different recipients to see different sections of the same file (Layer Bake and Parbake), Browser-based decryption with no installation required for recipients, Email integration for sending encrypted files directly from Gmail and Outlook

Shares 3 capabilities with Honeycake Portal : Encryption, File Analysis, Sensitive Data