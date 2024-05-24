Top Alternatives to Citrix Secure the WorkZero Trust
Enterprise workspace platform providing secure access and DaaS solutions
59 Alternatives to Citrix Secure the Work
AI-powered SASE platform for securing hybrid workforce and branch networks
Managed SASE solution combining SD-WAN, NGFW, and SSE capabilities
AT&T's SASE solution combining network and security services
Cloud-delivered SASE solution securing users, apps, devices, and data everywhere
Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN, network, and SSE security functions
Cloud-delivered SASE combining SSE and SD-WAN for hybrid workforce access
Cloud-native SASE platform for secure access to cloud, AI, and private apps
Unified SASE platform combining networking and security for enterprise networks
Zero trust secure access platform with continuous risk assessment and control
Cloud-based SASE solution combining FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA for remote access
SASE solution combining SD-WAN, ZTNA, and security services for hybrid work
App acceleration for SASE reducing latency and improving performance up to 5x
Digital experience monitoring for SASE and NGFW with AI-driven remediation
SD-WAN solution integrated with SASE for branch connectivity and security
Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN and SSE security services
Cloud-based SWG providing web filtering, threat protection, and policy enforcement
Converged SASE platform combining SD-WAN, SSE, and security functions.
Unified SASE platform combining SD-WAN, SSE, and security functions
Unified platform combining SASE, EDR, SIEM, MXDR, GRC, and security automation
Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management.
Cloud-native SASE platform with converged security and networking services
Cloud-native SASE platform combining SSE and SD-WAN for secure access
Cloud-based SASE platform providing SD-WAN, SSE, and ZTNA capabilities
Cloud-based SASE solution combining SD-WAN, NGFW, and zero-trust access
Cloud-based zero trust platform for secure access to apps and workloads
SASE consulting and managed services for converging network and security
Cloud-based secure access solution for network and application security
Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services
Cloud-based network edge platform for secure workforce access and connectivity
Cloud-based SASE platform combining network and security functions
AI-powered SASE platform with CASB, DLP, SWG, ZTNA, RBI, and SD-WAN capabilities
Cloud-native SASE framework combining SD-WAN, security, and ZTNA capabilities
Unified security platform combining network security, SASE, and threat protection
Tunnel-less SaaS for secure connectivity with Zero Trust and multi-cloud
Cloud-native SASE platform combining SSE, ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and SD-WAN
SASE solution providing network security and data protection for enterprises
Cloud-based SASE platform combining SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and DLP capabilities
Network security platform with SASE capabilities for enterprise protection
Managed SASE platform combining SD-WAN and cloud security for SMEs
SASE-based firewall replacement with SD-WAN and network segmentation
Managed internet breakout service with cloud/local routing, NGFW, ZTNA & DPI.
Managed SD-WAN/SASE/SSE-as-a-Service with ZTNA for service providers.
Cloud-based SD-WAN/SASE platform for service providers with security & mgmt.
SD-WAN/SASE platform for public safety agencies and service providers.
Fully managed SASE solution replacing on-prem firewalls, VPNs, and MPLS.
AI-driven policy mgmt & controls assessment integrating Discern with Netskope.
Unified SASE platform delivering Zero Trust security via SWG, ZTNA, CASB & RBI.
Cloud-based Zero Trust SASE platform for MSSPs with ZTNA and RBI.
Managed SD-WAN service for multi-site enterprise network interconnection.
Managed SASE service combining SD-WAN, ZTNA, SWG, FWaaS, and CASB.
Fortinet-based managed SASE service for secure remote workforce access.
Managed Industrial SASE platform with ZTNA and edge-cloud infra for Ignition.
SASE platform with Zero Trust for OT/CPS remote access and edge security.
Cloud-based UTM/SWG with NGFW, IPS, VPN, and managed SOC for remote teams.
Managed SASE solution combining SSE and SD-WAN with 24/7 expert operations.
Managed network service combining SD-WAN, global connectivity, and basic security.
Cloud-native SASE solution converging networking & security with Zero Trust.
Managed Fortinet-powered SD-WAN with integrated security and SASE support.
Managed cloud-based SASE combining SD-WAN, ZTNA, CASB, FWaaS, and DLP.