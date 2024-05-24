Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service Description

Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is a cloud-based platform that combines wide-area networking (WAN) and network security solutions into a single service. The platform integrates SD-WAN and Next-Gen Firewall capabilities through a single-pass architecture that processes data packets once for comprehensive inspection and policy enforcement. The solution provides a unified control plane for managing network and security functions across distributed environments. It includes security services such as Firewall as a Service, URL filtering, anti-malware, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), intrusion detection and prevention, data loss prevention (DLP), enterprise browser isolation, and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). The platform operates on a global private network backbone and offers flexible deployment models including self-managed, co-managed, and fully managed service delivery options. Organizations can manage the solution through a single pane of glass interface for provisioning and oversight. The architecture supports hybrid workforce environments by providing secure access to data and applications across distributed locations. It addresses modern enterprise requirements for network scalability, agility, and security while reducing the complexity associated with managing multiple point solutions.