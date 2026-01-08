Todyl Platform
Unified platform combining SASE, EDR, SIEM, MXDR, GRC, and security automation
Todyl Platform Description
Todyl Platform is a unified cybersecurity platform that consolidates network, endpoint, and identity security capabilities into a single solution. The platform integrates multiple security functions including Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for network protection with zero trust network access enforcement, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) with Next-Generation Antivirus (NGAV) for endpoint protection, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) for centralized security monitoring and compliance. The platform includes Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) services that provide 24/7 threat detection and response with direct access to security analysts and proactive threat hunting. Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) capabilities offer compliance dashboards, framework documentation, and risk assessment tools. Security automation features enable custom playbook creation and automated threat response with detailed tracking for audit purposes. The SASE component delivers always-on secure connectivity from any location and consolidates over 12 network security solutions. The EDR/NGAV provides real-time endpoint protection with automated threat response and behavioral analytics. The cloud-native SIEM offers forensic visibility, anomaly detection, and flexible data retention for compliance requirements. The platform is designed to deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity prevention, detection, response, and compliance management through a unified interface.
