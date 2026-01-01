Lumen SASE with Versa
Lumen SASE with Versa Description
Lumen SASE with Versa is a cloud-based Secure Access Service Edge solution that combines network and security management capabilities. The platform integrates SD-WAN functionality with Next Generation Firewall services to secure branch traffic and optimize network routing. The solution includes Versa Secure Private Access (VSPA) for securing remote workforces at the edge with user-centric zero-trust access. The Versa Secure Access Client (VSAC) provides zero-trust access for remote users, devices, and locations to Lumen cloud SASE gateways through a single software agent. Versa Secure Gateway (SWG) offers secure web-based resource access with protection against malware and zero-day threats. The platform uses Versa Operating System (VOS) to provision and manage network and security capabilities through a centralized management platform. The Versa Analytics engine centralizes network usage and security event visibility with unified service dashboards providing real-time views. Lumen offers multiple CPE device options ranging from extra small to extra large, supporting WAN throughput from 100 Mbps to 6.4 Gbps. The solution is available in self-managed and pro-managed service packages, with options for self-installation or professional installation.
