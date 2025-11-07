Trend Micro Zero Trust Secure Access Description

Trend Micro Zero Trust Secure Access is a cloud-native platform that provides access control across digital estates through continuous verification and assessment of identities and devices. The solution is delivered as part of the Trend Vision One platform and integrates with XDR operations. The product addresses access control for four primary areas: GenAI services, internet applications, cloud applications, and business-critical resources. For GenAI services, it provides visibility into AI usage, inspects prompts and responses for data leakage, and detects prompt injection attacks. For internet and cloud applications, it offers real-time insights into sensitive data in SaaS apps and implements least privilege access control for both sanctioned and unsanctioned applications. The platform implements continuous risk assessment by analyzing threat factors across identity, device, and applications. It correlates telemetry data to automate access decisions and can dynamically adjust access permissions based on risk level changes. The solution supports micro-segmentation to specific resources and enforces just-in-time access control. For remote workforce scenarios, the platform replaces legacy VPN solutions by providing secure connections to private applications and corporate resources. It monitors application activity and checks for policy violations and security risks across the access journey. The platform feeds telemetry and context to XDR operations through native integration with Trend Vision One, enabling Zero Trust Risk Insights for risk prioritization and decision-making.