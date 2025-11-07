Trend Micro Zero Trust Secure Access Logo

Trend Micro Zero Trust Secure Access

Zero trust access control platform with continuous risk assessment for users

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
0

Trend Micro Zero Trust Secure Access Description

Trend Micro Zero Trust Secure Access is a cloud-native platform that provides access control across digital estates through continuous verification and assessment of identities and devices. The solution is delivered as part of the Trend Vision One platform and integrates with XDR operations. The product addresses access control for four primary areas: GenAI services, internet applications, cloud applications, and business-critical resources. For GenAI services, it provides visibility into AI usage, inspects prompts and responses for data leakage, and detects prompt injection attacks. For internet and cloud applications, it offers real-time insights into sensitive data in SaaS apps and implements least privilege access control for both sanctioned and unsanctioned applications. The platform implements continuous risk assessment by analyzing threat factors across identity, device, and applications. It correlates telemetry data to automate access decisions and can dynamically adjust access permissions based on risk level changes. The solution supports micro-segmentation to specific resources and enforces just-in-time access control. For remote workforce scenarios, the platform replaces legacy VPN solutions by providing secure connections to private applications and corporate resources. It monitors application activity and checks for policy violations and security risks across the access journey. The platform feeds telemetry and context to XDR operations through native integration with Trend Vision One, enabling Zero Trust Risk Insights for risk prioritization and decision-making.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →