Versa Unified SASE Logo

Versa Unified SASE

Converged SASE platform combining SD-WAN, SSE, and security functions.

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Versa Unified SASE Description

Versa Unified SASE is a platform that converges networking and security capabilities into a unified software stack. The platform combines SD-WAN, Security Service Edge (SSE), and analytics under a single management console and data lake. The solution provides SD-WAN functionality with carrier-grade networking capabilities, application-aware routing, QoS, and traffic steering. It includes integrated security features such as next-generation firewall (NGFW), intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), and advanced threat protection. The SSE component delivers Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for private application access, secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), firewall-as-a-service, data loss prevention (DLP), and threat protection capabilities. These security services extend to users regardless of location. The platform uses a single-pass architecture that processes packets once through integrated networking and security functions. A unified data lake provides analytics and threat detection capabilities without requiring data ingestion from separate systems. The management console offers centralized visibility and policy enforcement across all sites, users, devices, and locations. Versa SASE Fabric provides the underlying infrastructure through a globally distributed network of Points of Presence (PoPs) with a traffic-engineered backbone and full-mesh architecture. The platform supports multi-tenancy, zero-touch provisioning, and standards-based integration with existing environments.

Versa Unified SASE FAQ

Common questions about Versa Unified SASE including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Versa Unified SASE is Converged SASE platform combining SD-WAN, SSE, and security functions. developed by Versa Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with CASB, DLP, IDS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →