Versa Unified SASE Description

Versa Unified SASE is a platform that converges networking and security capabilities into a unified software stack. The platform combines SD-WAN, Security Service Edge (SSE), and analytics under a single management console and data lake. The solution provides SD-WAN functionality with carrier-grade networking capabilities, application-aware routing, QoS, and traffic steering. It includes integrated security features such as next-generation firewall (NGFW), intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), and advanced threat protection. The SSE component delivers Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for private application access, secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), firewall-as-a-service, data loss prevention (DLP), and threat protection capabilities. These security services extend to users regardless of location. The platform uses a single-pass architecture that processes packets once through integrated networking and security functions. A unified data lake provides analytics and threat detection capabilities without requiring data ingestion from separate systems. The management console offers centralized visibility and policy enforcement across all sites, users, devices, and locations. Versa SASE Fabric provides the underlying infrastructure through a globally distributed network of Points of Presence (PoPs) with a traffic-engineered backbone and full-mesh architecture. The platform supports multi-tenancy, zero-touch provisioning, and standards-based integration with existing environments.