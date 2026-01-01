AT&T SASE Logo

AT&T SASE is a Secure Access Service Edge solution offered by AT&T Business that combines network connectivity and security capabilities into a unified cloud-delivered service. The product is part of AT&T's cybersecurity portfolio and is designed to provide secure access for distributed workforces and locations. The solution integrates with AT&T's existing network infrastructure, including their fiber internet, wireless internet, dedicated internet, and SD-WAN services. It is positioned as a component of AT&T's broader networking and security offerings for enterprise customers. AT&T SASE is delivered through AT&T's network infrastructure and is available to business customers across various industries including healthcare, retail, hospitality, financial services, transportation, and manufacturing. The product is part of AT&T's approach to network transformation and supporting remote and hybrid workforce connectivity requirements. The solution is offered as a commercial service through AT&T Business and can be combined with other AT&T products such as AT&T Dynamic Defense, SD-WAN, and various internet connectivity options. Support is provided through AT&T Business support channels including Business Center and Premier portals.

AT&T SASE is AT&T's SASE solution combining network and security services developed by AT&T Business. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Hybrid Work, Network Security.

