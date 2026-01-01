Sangfor Access Secure Description

Sangfor Access Secure is a SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solution that combines SD-WAN capabilities with network security services. The platform provides secure access to cloud services, applications, and resources for distributed workforces. The solution integrates Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) through Sangfor Zero Trust Guard, which enables secure access to private applications hosted in public clouds or enterprise data centers. It provides granular access controls and continuously verifies user identities and device health. The platform includes an all-in-one agent for mobile users that combines Zero Trust Access and EDR capabilities. Security features include next-generation firewall, intrusion prevention, secure web gateway, and advanced threat protection. The solution uses the AI-driven Sangfor Engine Zero malware detection engine for threat prevention. Sangfor Access Secure offers centralized management through a single console for configuration, monitoring, and control. The cloud-native architecture provides scalability and includes features for network and user visibility with real-time analytics. The platform supports cross-border traffic acceleration through intelligent routing and traffic compression to reduce latency. It is designed for hybrid working environments, providing remote access to corporate resources while maintaining consistent security policies regardless of user location.