Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform
Cloud-based zero trust platform for secure access to apps and workloads
Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform
Cloud-based zero trust platform for secure access to apps and workloads
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform Description
Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform is a cloud-native security platform that implements zero trust architecture for users, workloads, IoT/OT devices, and B2B partners. The platform operates on a proxy architecture that brokers one-to-one connections between users and applications based on identity, context, and business policies, following the principle of least-privileged access. The platform addresses four stages of the attack chain by hiding applications from the internet to minimize attack surface, inspecting all traffic including encrypted content to prevent compromise, connecting users directly to applications rather than networks to eliminate lateral movement, and identifying and protecting sensitive data to stop data loss. The platform uses AI to assess risk based on context including user behavior, device posture, destination, content, third-party intelligence, and processes over 500 trillion daily signals. It performs full TLS/SSL inspection at scale and enforces policies that can grant access, block, isolate, or deceive based on risk assessment. The platform integrates with third-party identity providers for user, device, and workload identity verification. It determines connection destinations whether to webpages, SaaS applications, private applications, or other resources. The architecture eliminates traditional network perimeter approaches and hub-and-spoke models that rely on firewalls and VPNs.
Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform FAQ
Common questions about Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform is Cloud-based zero trust platform for secure access to apps and workloads developed by Zscaler. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox