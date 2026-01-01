Cato Networks Cato SASE Description

Cato SASE is a cloud-native platform that connects enterprise locations, users, applications, and clouds through a global private backbone. The platform combines networking and security capabilities into a unified service. The network infrastructure consists of a global private backbone with Points of Presence (PoPs) in regional datacenters, interconnected through multiple carriers. The backbone provides encrypted, SLA-backed connectivity with traffic optimization and acceleration for all applications, including voice, video, and legacy systems. The platform includes SD-WAN capabilities through Cato Socket hardware appliances that support multiple last-mile connections (fiber, cable, xDSL, cellular) with active-active link aggregation, application-aware QoS, dynamic path selection, and automated failover. Virtual sockets (vSocket) are available for cloud datacenter deployments, and IPSec tunnels can connect existing network devices. Endpoint connectivity is provided through clients for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux, with clientless access available via web portal. The platform includes Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) for real-time and proactive monitoring of user experience across internet, SaaS, and WAN applications. Security services are delivered through SSE 360, built on the Single Pass Cloud Engine (SPACE) architecture. This includes FWaaS, SWG, IPS, malware prevention, DNS security, remote browser isolation, CASB, DLP, and ZTNA. All traffic is decrypted and inspected without requiring appliance sizing or patching. Security policies and event analysis are managed through the Cato Management Application.