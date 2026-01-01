Cato Networks Cato SASE Logo

Cato Networks Cato SASE

Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN and SSE security services

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cato Networks Cato SASE Description

Cato SASE is a cloud-native platform that connects enterprise locations, users, applications, and clouds through a global private backbone. The platform combines networking and security capabilities into a unified service. The network infrastructure consists of a global private backbone with Points of Presence (PoPs) in regional datacenters, interconnected through multiple carriers. The backbone provides encrypted, SLA-backed connectivity with traffic optimization and acceleration for all applications, including voice, video, and legacy systems. The platform includes SD-WAN capabilities through Cato Socket hardware appliances that support multiple last-mile connections (fiber, cable, xDSL, cellular) with active-active link aggregation, application-aware QoS, dynamic path selection, and automated failover. Virtual sockets (vSocket) are available for cloud datacenter deployments, and IPSec tunnels can connect existing network devices. Endpoint connectivity is provided through clients for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux, with clientless access available via web portal. The platform includes Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) for real-time and proactive monitoring of user experience across internet, SaaS, and WAN applications. Security services are delivered through SSE 360, built on the Single Pass Cloud Engine (SPACE) architecture. This includes FWaaS, SWG, IPS, malware prevention, DNS security, remote browser isolation, CASB, DLP, and ZTNA. All traffic is decrypted and inspected without requiring appliance sizing or patching. Security policies and event analysis are managed through the Cato Management Application.

Cato Networks Cato SASE FAQ

Common questions about Cato Networks Cato SASE including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cato Networks Cato SASE is Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN and SSE security services developed by Cato Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with CASB, Cloud Security, DLP.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →