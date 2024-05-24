Fortinet FortiSASE Description

FortiSASE is a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that combines Security Service Edge (SSE) with SD-WAN capabilities to provide secure access to web, cloud, and applications for hybrid workforces. The platform operates on a single operating system with unified management and uses one client agent across all security functions. The solution includes multiple security components: Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), and secure SD-WAN. These components provide secure internet access, secure corporate access, and secure SaaS access with consistent policy enforcement across on-premises and cloud environments. FortiSASE operates across a global network of 170+ points of presence (PoPs), with some infrastructure owned by Fortinet and additional coverage through Google Cloud and AWS integration. Each cloud location processes security locally without requiring external traffic routing. The platform supports multiple deployment options including agent-based and agentless access, microbranches, thin edges, and flexible POP selection. The solution incorporates AI-powered threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs and includes FortiAI-Assist for troubleshooting and configuration. End-to-end Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) provides visibility across the environment. FortiSASE Sovereign is available as a turnkey deployment option for organizations requiring data sovereignty and compliance with regional data residency laws, allowing deployment in customer-owned data centers.