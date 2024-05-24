Fortinet FortiSASE Logo

Fortinet FortiSASE

Cloud-delivered SASE combining SSE and SD-WAN for hybrid workforce access

Zero Trust Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Fortinet FortiSASE is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Fortinet FortiSASE Description

FortiSASE is a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that combines Security Service Edge (SSE) with SD-WAN capabilities to provide secure access to web, cloud, and applications for hybrid workforces. The platform operates on a single operating system with unified management and uses one client agent across all security functions. The solution includes multiple security components: Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), and secure SD-WAN. These components provide secure internet access, secure corporate access, and secure SaaS access with consistent policy enforcement across on-premises and cloud environments. FortiSASE operates across a global network of 170+ points of presence (PoPs), with some infrastructure owned by Fortinet and additional coverage through Google Cloud and AWS integration. Each cloud location processes security locally without requiring external traffic routing. The platform supports multiple deployment options including agent-based and agentless access, microbranches, thin edges, and flexible POP selection. The solution incorporates AI-powered threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs and includes FortiAI-Assist for troubleshooting and configuration. End-to-end Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) provides visibility across the environment. FortiSASE Sovereign is available as a turnkey deployment option for organizations requiring data sovereignty and compliance with regional data residency laws, allowing deployment in customer-owned data centers.

Fortinet FortiSASE FAQ

Common questions about Fortinet FortiSASE including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fortinet FortiSASE is Cloud-delivered SASE combining SSE and SD-WAN for hybrid workforce access developed by Fortinet. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CASB, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox