Cloud-based SASE solution combining FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA for remote access

WatchGuard FireCloud Total Access is a cloud-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that provides unified access control for remote and hybrid workforces. The platform combines Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities to secure access to both internet resources and private applications. The solution enforces identity-based access controls using user identity and device context to verify each session before granting access to approved resources. It applies per-application and per-session controls to limit lateral movement and enforce least privilege access principles. FireCloud Total Access inspects web traffic to filter suspicious sites, block phishing attempts, and scan downloads in real-time before content reaches endpoints. The platform is designed to replace legacy VPN infrastructure with identity-based, application-specific access that reduces exposure and improves performance. The solution is managed through WatchGuard Cloud, which provides centralized deployment, policy management, and visibility across internet and private application access. It includes dashboard interfaces, reusable policy templates, and detailed reporting capabilities. FireCloud Total Access is positioned for hybrid environments that include both cloud and on-premises infrastructure, while FireCloud Internet Access serves as a standalone option for fully remote, cloud-based organizations.

WatchGuard FireCloud Total Access is Cloud-based SASE solution combining FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA for remote access developed by WatchGuard. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Firewall, Hybrid Work.

