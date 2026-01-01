Lumen SASE
Managed SASE solution combining SD-WAN, NGFW, and SSE capabilities
Lumen SASE Description
Lumen SASE is a managed Secure Access Service Edge solution that combines network and security management through a cloud-based platform. The service integrates SD-WAN capabilities with Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) functionality to provide unified network access and security controls. The solution offers Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities including Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality. Organizations can deploy the service on-premises or in the cloud with centralized management for both on-site and remote workers. Lumen SASE is available in partnership with Fortinet and Versa, offering both self-managed and professionally managed service options. The platform includes an intuitive self-service dashboard for configuring routing, traffic thresholds, security policies, and access controls. The service provides scalability options allowing organizations to add sites and users as needed. Deployment includes CPE devices with varying throughput capacities and vendor-specific processors. Global availability is supported for customers with U.S. headquarters, with over 50 low-latency edge nodes in key metropolitan areas and 6,300+ unique interconnects globally.
Lumen SASE FAQ
Common questions about Lumen SASE including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Lumen SASE is Managed SASE solution combining SD-WAN, NGFW, and SSE capabilities developed by Lumen Technologies. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with CASB, Cloud Security, Managed Security Service Provider.
