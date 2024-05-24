Cronus Cyber Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Description

Cronus Cyber Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is a cloud-based network security platform that combines network and security functions into a unified service. The platform operates with minimal hardware requirements and delivers network security capabilities through a cloud architecture model. The solution provides network connectivity through a private global network with unlimited tunnels using the WireGuard protocol. It includes dedicated static IP addresses, split tunneling capabilities, and private DNS services. The platform offers cloud firewall functionality with policy management that scales based on subscription tier. Remote access features include multi-platform agent support and agentless application access. Device posture checking capabilities allow administrators to verify endpoint security status before granting access. The platform supports automatic Wi-Fi security, two-factor authentication, single sign-on capabilities, and always-on VPN functionality. Secure internet access features are available as add-ons, including DNS filtering, web filtering through a secure web gateway, and malware protection. The platform includes a cloud-based management console with configurable log retention periods ranging from 14 to 30 days depending on the plan. API support and SIEM integration options are available in higher-tier plans. User management capabilities include configuration profiles, sign-out controls, and centralized administration. The platform is designed for remote workforce scenarios and distributed organizations requiring secure access to network resources and applications.