Versa Networks VersaONE
Unified SASE platform combining networking and security for enterprise networks
Versa Networks VersaONE
Unified SASE platform combining networking and security for enterprise networks
Versa Networks VersaONE Description
Versa Networks VersaONE is a unified SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) platform that combines networking and security capabilities into a single operating system. The platform provides connectivity and protection across headquarters, branch offices, cloud environments, data centers, users, and devices. VersaONE operates on a Zero Trust foundation and includes secure access, threat protection, and data protection capabilities. The platform features a single console, unified policy management, centralized data lake, and one operating system across all deployment scenarios. The platform incorporates AI capabilities through VersaAI for network and security operations, including automated issue identification, prediction, and diagnosis. It provides comprehensive telemetry and real-time threat detection at every edge location. VersaONE includes SD-WAN functionality for network connectivity and routing, along with integrated security services. The platform supports zero-touch provisioning for edge device deployment and offers multi-tenant architecture for service providers. The solution provides dynamic posture assessment and consistent policy enforcement across the network. It includes analytics capabilities and can be deployed with flexible pricing models based on per-user or per-bandwidth consumption.
