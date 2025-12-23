Versa Networks VersaONE Logo

Versa Networks VersaONE

Unified SASE platform combining networking and security for enterprise networks

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Versa Networks VersaONE Description

Versa Networks VersaONE is a unified SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) platform that combines networking and security capabilities into a single operating system. The platform provides connectivity and protection across headquarters, branch offices, cloud environments, data centers, users, and devices. VersaONE operates on a Zero Trust foundation and includes secure access, threat protection, and data protection capabilities. The platform features a single console, unified policy management, centralized data lake, and one operating system across all deployment scenarios. The platform incorporates AI capabilities through VersaAI for network and security operations, including automated issue identification, prediction, and diagnosis. It provides comprehensive telemetry and real-time threat detection at every edge location. VersaONE includes SD-WAN functionality for network connectivity and routing, along with integrated security services. The platform supports zero-touch provisioning for edge device deployment and offers multi-tenant architecture for service providers. The solution provides dynamic posture assessment and consistent policy enforcement across the network. It includes analytics capabilities and can be deployed with flexible pricing models based on per-user or per-bandwidth consumption.

Versa Networks VersaONE FAQ

Common questions about Versa Networks VersaONE including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Versa Networks VersaONE is Unified SASE platform combining networking and security for enterprise networks developed by Versa Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Multi Tenant.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →