Cyberani CyLnx Description
CyLnx is a tunnel-less SaaS solution designed to accelerate and secure organizational connectivity in distributed and cloud environments. The platform addresses connectivity challenges faced by enterprises adopting cloud technologies while prioritizing security. The solution implements a Zero Trust security model with continuous verification of every access request, eliminating implicit trust through strict identity and access controls. It features adaptive encryption that dynamically applies encryption algorithms based on data sensitivity, protecting data in transit, at rest, and during processing. CyLnx provides granular network segmentation to limit lateral movement by attackers and optimize network performance by minimizing unnecessary traffic between segments. The platform supports compliance with major industry standards including GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001, offering detailed logs and reports for audits and regulatory reviews. Multi-cloud integration enables unified access and management across multiple public and private cloud platforms, supporting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. The solution operates on a subscription-based pricing model with no capital expenditure requirements. Use cases include IoT device connectivity, SD-WAN deployments, software-defined branch office architecture, multi-cloud networking, and disaster recovery with dynamic routing and real-time monitoring capabilities.
Cyberani CyLnx FAQ
Common questions about Cyberani CyLnx including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cyberani CyLnx is Tunnel-less SaaS for secure connectivity with Zero Trust and multi-cloud developed by Cyberani. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Network Segmentation.
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud-based network edge platform for secure workforce access and connectivity
SASE platform with Zero Trust for OT/CPS remote access and edge security.
SASE platform combining ZTNA, SD-WAN, SWG, and WAF for hybrid work security.
Fully managed SASE solution replacing on-prem firewalls, VPNs, and MPLS.
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