Cohesive VNS3 Workforce Service Edge Description

Cohesive VNS3 Workforce Service Edge is a network platform designed to provide secure access for distributed workforces. The product creates a single point of ingress for network access control and can be deployed across multiple cloud environments including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The platform includes an encrypted overlay network with TLS encryption to support compliance requirements such as HIPAA and PCI. It provides integrated routing, firewall, and switching capabilities managed through a single console. Network administrators can configure access controls and segment network resources based on user permissions. VNS3 integrates with LDAP for authentication and user management. The system includes API-driven configuration and automation capabilities for programmatic control of the network edge. Automated alerting and IPsec failover features provide notification and response to network outages. The platform supports VPN connectivity for remote users and can be configured to control access to specific network segments. It functions as a network controller that manages both user connections and underlying cloud network infrastructure components.