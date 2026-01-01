Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) Description

Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) is a cloud-native secure web gateway component of the Cato SASE platform that provides protection from internet-based threats and enforces corporate web access policies based on content and risk categorizations. The product includes pre-configured security policies aligned with internet security best practices that can be immediately enforced across the enterprise. It offers over 80 categories of website classifications to support compliance requirements and control access to sensitive or inappropriate content. Policies can be customized using granular attributes including user identity, location, and device posture, with configurable actions such as Allow, Block, and Prompt. The gateway maintains an updated blacklist of malicious domains to block phishing, compromised, and parked domains. It enforces Safe Search on popular search engines and content restrictions for platforms like YouTube to prevent policy circumvention. Users receive customizable notifications when access is blocked or delayed, with options to request exceptions or report errors. All event data is retained in Cato's Data Lake and can be queried using built-in SIEM-like functionality. Administrators can use pre-defined queries or build custom queries with selected filters. PDF reports can be generated for auditing and executive visibility purposes. The solution is part of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform and provides consistent policy enforcement globally across all locations and users, with scalable traffic inspection including full TLS decryption.