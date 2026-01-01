Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway)
Cloud-based SWG providing web filtering, threat protection, and policy enforcement
Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway)
Cloud-based SWG providing web filtering, threat protection, and policy enforcement
Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) Description
Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) is a cloud-native secure web gateway component of the Cato SASE platform that provides protection from internet-based threats and enforces corporate web access policies based on content and risk categorizations. The product includes pre-configured security policies aligned with internet security best practices that can be immediately enforced across the enterprise. It offers over 80 categories of website classifications to support compliance requirements and control access to sensitive or inappropriate content. Policies can be customized using granular attributes including user identity, location, and device posture, with configurable actions such as Allow, Block, and Prompt. The gateway maintains an updated blacklist of malicious domains to block phishing, compromised, and parked domains. It enforces Safe Search on popular search engines and content restrictions for platforms like YouTube to prevent policy circumvention. Users receive customizable notifications when access is blocked or delayed, with options to request exceptions or report errors. All event data is retained in Cato's Data Lake and can be queried using built-in SIEM-like functionality. Administrators can use pre-defined queries or build custom queries with selected filters. PDF reports can be generated for auditing and executive visibility purposes. The solution is part of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform and provides consistent policy enforcement globally across all locations and users, with scalable traffic inspection including full TLS decryption.
Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) FAQ
Common questions about Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) is Cloud-based SWG providing web filtering, threat protection, and policy enforcement developed by Cato Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Content Filtering.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership