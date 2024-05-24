Netskope How to Achieve CIO-CEO Alignment in the Era of AI Logo

Netskope How to Achieve CIO-CEO Alignment in the Era of AI

Cloud-native SASE platform for secure access to cloud, AI, and private apps

Zero Trust Commercial
Netskope How to Achieve CIO-CEO Alignment in the Era of AI Description

Netskope is a cloud-native Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that provides security and networking capabilities for organizations. The platform operates through a unified architecture called Netskope One, which consolidates multiple security and networking functions into a single console and client. The platform includes several core components: Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (SWG) for secure access to AI, web, and cloud applications; Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) for cloud application security; Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) through Private Access for securing private applications; and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for protecting data across cloud, web, and private applications. Netskope uses a Zero Trust Engine that applies AI and machine learning techniques to analyze user and entity activity across cloud, SaaS, and generative AI applications. The platform provides visibility into application usage, data movement, and security threats while enforcing context-aware security policies. The solution includes SD-WAN capabilities for branch transformation and operates on the NewEdge private security cloud infrastructure for global connectivity. The platform supports various deployment scenarios including remote users, branch offices, data centers, and IoT devices. Netskope offers Advanced Analytics for security and IT visibility, API-based and inline CASB deployment options, and unified data security controls across multiple environments. The platform is designed to replace legacy VPN infrastructure and consolidate multiple point security solutions.

