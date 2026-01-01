Netskope One Converged Access Description

Netskope One Converged Access is a SASE platform that provides connectivity and security for remote users, branch offices, IoT/OT devices, and multi-cloud environments. The solution combines SD-WAN capabilities with Security Service Edge (SSE) functions including Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, and Zero Trust Network Access. The platform operates on the Netskope NewEdge global network and utilizes the Netskope Zero Trust Engine to analyze nine layers of trust including user identity, device posture, and application risk. This enables context-aware policies that adapt based on user risk, device risk for millions of devices, and app risk for over 85,000 applications. The solution includes several deployment options: SASE Branch for comprehensive branch office connectivity, Micro Branch for remote workers and small sites, Wireless WAN for flexible connectivity, IoT Security with AI/ML-powered device intelligence, multi-cloud networking for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, and an all-software client that converges SD-WAN with ZTNA to replace VPN. Netskope One Orchestrator provides zero-touch provisioning and AI-powered automation for deployment and management. The platform includes Digital Experience Management (DEM) and Application Quality of Experience (AppQoE) capabilities to monitor and optimize performance. The solution supports both managed and unmanaged devices through the Netskope Client and Enterprise Browser options.