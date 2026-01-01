Versa VersaONE™ Universal SASE Platform Logo

Versa VersaONE™ Universal SASE Platform

Unified SASE platform combining SD-WAN, SSE, and security functions

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Versa VersaONE™ Universal SASE Platform Description

VersaONE is a SASE platform that converges security and networking capabilities into a single operating system. The platform provides connectivity and security for users, devices, offices, branches, and edge locations across WAN, LAN, wireless, cellular, and satellite networks. The platform includes next-generation firewall, Secure SD-WAN, Secure SD-LAN, and Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities. Security functions are integrated throughout the network with inline threat detection and response, data security, and compliance tracking. The platform operates on a Zero Trust foundation that continuously verifies identity and security posture of users and devices. VersaONE uses a multi-plane architecture that separates control, data, management, analytics, and AI functions. All network and security functions are managed through a unified console with centralized policy management. Security and network telemetry is collected into a unified data lake for visibility and analytics. The platform incorporates AI capabilities for threat detection, network analytics, and automated operations. AI-driven features include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), malware protection, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), anomaly detection, and operational automation. The platform includes a GenAI firewall for visibility and control of AI tool usage. VersaONE supports both agent-based and agentless deployment models. The agent-based approach uses the Unified SASE Client for connectivity and security. The platform offers multi-tenancy support and standards-based architecture for integration with third-party solutions.

Versa VersaONE™ Universal SASE Platform FAQ

Common questions about Versa VersaONE™ Universal SASE Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Versa VersaONE™ Universal SASE Platform is Unified SASE platform combining SD-WAN, SSE, and security functions developed by Versa Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, DLP.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →