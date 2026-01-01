Versa VersaONE™ Universal SASE Platform Description

VersaONE is a SASE platform that converges security and networking capabilities into a single operating system. The platform provides connectivity and security for users, devices, offices, branches, and edge locations across WAN, LAN, wireless, cellular, and satellite networks. The platform includes next-generation firewall, Secure SD-WAN, Secure SD-LAN, and Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities. Security functions are integrated throughout the network with inline threat detection and response, data security, and compliance tracking. The platform operates on a Zero Trust foundation that continuously verifies identity and security posture of users and devices. VersaONE uses a multi-plane architecture that separates control, data, management, analytics, and AI functions. All network and security functions are managed through a unified console with centralized policy management. Security and network telemetry is collected into a unified data lake for visibility and analytics. The platform incorporates AI capabilities for threat detection, network analytics, and automated operations. AI-driven features include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), malware protection, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), anomaly detection, and operational automation. The platform includes a GenAI firewall for visibility and control of AI tool usage. VersaONE supports both agent-based and agentless deployment models. The agent-based approach uses the Unified SASE Client for connectivity and security. The platform offers multi-tenancy support and standards-based architecture for integration with third-party solutions.