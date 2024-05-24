Optiv Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Description

Optiv Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is a professional services offering that helps organizations implement and manage SASE architectures. The service focuses on unifying networking and security point solutions into a cloud-delivered platform. The offering includes strategy development, implementation support, and operational management for SASE deployments. Optiv provides consulting services to help organizations adopt SASE architectures, including Zero Trust Maturity Assessments and technology consolidation services. The service includes two managed SASE models: bundled licensing with co-managed technology where Optiv helps select and implement appropriate license suites, and co-managed technology where organizations bring their own SASE solutions and Optiv provides operational expertise. Optiv works with multiple SASE technology providers including Check Point, Cisco, Cloudflare, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Netskope, Zscaler, and Palo Alto Networks. The service aims to reduce complexity across distributed environments while enabling secure connectivity for remote and mobile access. The offering addresses use cases related to distributed workforce scalability, remote access security, cloud-native infrastructure agility, and simplification of networking and security functions.