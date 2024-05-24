iboss AI-Powered SASE Platform Description

iboss AI-Powered SASE Platform is a cloud-based security platform that combines multiple security and networking functions into a unified service. The platform ingests signals across endpoint, network, and content layers to provide security teams with visibility and control. The platform includes six integrated modules: AI-Powered CASB for cloud application security and shadow IT discovery, Advanced DLP for preventing sensitive data exfiltration, Secure Web Gateway for web policy enforcement and threat blocking, Zero Trust Access for identity and device-based access control, Browser Isolation for executing risky web content in isolated environments, and Zero Trust SD-WAN for branch and edge connectivity optimization. The platform provides AI chat monitoring and security controls for enterprise AI tools including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude. It scans uploaded content for sensitive data patterns, blocks unauthorized data uploads in real-time, and generates security incidents for compliance reporting. The solution operates across multi-cloud, hybrid, and edge environments, providing security for both remote users and enterprise locations. It offers full session telemetry and behavioral context for threat investigation, continuous validation of identity and device posture, and real-time network routing optimization.