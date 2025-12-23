Cato Networks SASE Logo

Cato Networks SASE

Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN, network, and SSE security functions

Cato Networks SASE Description

Cato Networks SASE is a cloud-native platform that converges SD-WAN, a global private backbone, and Security Service Edge (SSE) functions into a unified service. The platform combines networking capabilities with security functions including Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). The platform operates on a globally distributed cloud network architecture designed to connect and secure physical locations, cloud resources, and mobile users. It provides identity-driven access policies that consider user identity, device posture, data sensitivity, and desired actions. The service is built to be elastic, self-healing, and self-maintaining. Cato SASE Cloud supports all enterprise edges including on-premises data centers, cloud data centers, branch offices, and individual users or devices. The platform offers WAN management, network routing optimization, global connectivity, WAN and Internet security, cloud acceleration, and remote access capabilities. The service includes protection against malware, phishing, and web-borne threats through its SWG component. The CASB functionality monitors SaaS application usage, including Shadow IT, and applies access policies based on user identity, application risk, and data usage. The platform provides unified management through a single console for monitoring and managing all network and security functions. The architecture supports zero-touch and self-service provisioning for rapid deployment of users and locations globally.

Cato Networks SASE is Cloud-native SASE platform converging SD-WAN, network, and SSE security functions developed by Cato Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with CASB, Cloud Security, DLP.

