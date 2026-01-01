Top picks: Primary Visibility, Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents, First Recon AI Agent Management — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Cantina. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Primary Visibility, Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents, First Recon AI Agent Management, Ciphero, and Agen.co Personas. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Shares 5 capabilities with Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability: Workflow, Investigation, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +1 more
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Shares 4 capabilities with Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability: Workflow, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Observability
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Shares 4 capabilities with Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability: Workflow, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Observability
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Shares 4 capabilities with Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability: Workflow, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Observability
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Shares 3 capabilities with Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability: Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Observability
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
Shares 4 capabilities with Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability: Workflow, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Observability
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 3 capabilities with Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability: Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Observability
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Shares 3 capabilities with Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability: Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Observability
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
AI gateway security audit skill for inspecting and auditing AI traffic.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
AI agent-based security platform focused on security fundamentals.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability.
The most popular alternatives to Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability include Primary Visibility, Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents, First Recon AI Agent Management, Ciphero, and Agen.co Personas. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Cantina Trust, Governance & Auditability is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.