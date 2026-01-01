Top picks: Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents, HikmaAI, Onyx Platform — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Wider Security AEGIS alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Wider Security AEGIS is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Wider Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents, HikmaAI, Onyx Platform, DapplePot, and Highflame Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Wider Security AEGIS, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Shares 7 capabilities with Wider Security AEGIS: Runtime Security, Least Privilege, OWASP, LLM Security +3 more
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Shares 6 capabilities with Wider Security AEGIS: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 6 capabilities with Wider Security AEGIS: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Shares 7 capabilities with Wider Security AEGIS: Runtime Security, OWASP, LLM Security, Prompt Injection +3 more
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Shares 7 capabilities with Wider Security AEGIS: Runtime Security, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security +3 more
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Shares 6 capabilities with Wider Security AEGIS: Runtime Security, OWASP, LLM Security, Prompt Injection +2 more
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Shares 6 capabilities with Wider Security AEGIS: Runtime Security, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, GenAI Security +2 more
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Shares 6 capabilities with Wider Security AEGIS: Runtime Security, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
AI agent security platform for red teaming, runtime protection & remediation.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
AI gateway security audit skill for inspecting and auditing AI traffic.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
Isolated sandbox infrastructure for securely executing AI-generated code.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Runtime protection and security testing platform for LLM-based AI agents.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Wider Security AEGIS.
The most popular alternatives to Wider Security AEGIS include Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents, HikmaAI, Onyx Platform, DapplePot, and Highflame Platform. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Wider Security AEGIS listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Wider Security AEGIS is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Wider Security AEGIS is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.