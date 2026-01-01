Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.

Key features: Agentless AI agent discovery across home-grown, SaaS, and endpoint environments, Agent Security Graph mapping agent-tool-data relationships at runtime, Real-time observability into agent actions, decisions, and execution paths, Runtime enforcement of security and governance policies before agent actions execute, Detection and blocking of unsafe or unintended agent behavior

Shares 7 capabilities with Wider Security AEGIS : Runtime Security, Least Privilege, OWASP, LLM Security +3 more