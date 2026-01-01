Top picks: Onyx Platform, Highflame Platform, Neo — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating AIDR alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
AIDR is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Alectura Labs. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Onyx Platform, Highflame Platform, Neo, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, and HikmaAI. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to AIDR, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 8 capabilities with AIDR: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails, Agentic AI Security +4 more
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Shares 8 capabilities with AIDR: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails, Agentic AI Security +4 more
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Shares 6 capabilities with AIDR: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Shares 7 capabilities with AIDR: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails, Agentic AI Security +3 more
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Shares 6 capabilities with AIDR: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +2 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 6 capabilities with AIDR: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, AI Governance +2 more
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with AIDR: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails, Agentic AI Security +3 more
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with AIDR: LLM Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails, Agentic AI Security +3 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Security proxy that inspects and enforces policy on AI agent network traffic.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Runtime protection and security testing platform for LLM-based AI agents.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
AI agent governance platform detecting prompt injection, PII, and credential threats.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
Security guardrails platform for autonomous AI coding agents.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to AIDR.
The most popular alternatives to AIDR include Onyx Platform, Highflame Platform, Neo, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, and HikmaAI. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to AIDR listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
AIDR is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
AIDR is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.