Top picks: Webz.io, CrowdSec Live Exploit Tracker, Mobile Threat Intelligence — plus 45 more compared.Threat & Vulnerability Management
Evaluating Broadsheet alternatives comes down to matching Threat & Vulnerability Management capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Broadsheet is a commercial Threat Intel Feeds tool developed by Broadsheet. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Webz.io, CrowdSec Live Exploit Tracker, Mobile Threat Intelligence, Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base, and Picus Threat Library. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Broadsheet, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Real-time CVE exploitation tracker with active IP feeds and IoC visibility.
Shares 4 capabilities with Broadsheet: CVE, Threat Feed, Vulnerability Intelligence, Vulnerability Prioritization
Mobile-focused threat intel covering apps, devices, URLs, APTs, and malware.
Vulnerability threat intelligence platform with risk-based scoring and CVE/CWE data
Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK
Enterprise threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2, and IPs
Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams
Weekly threat intelligence briefings published by VerSprite
Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Real-time CVE exploitation tracker with active IP feeds and IoC visibility.
Mobile-focused threat intel covering apps, devices, URLs, APTs, and malware.
Vulnerability threat intelligence platform with risk-based scoring and CVE/CWE data
Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK
Enterprise threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2, and IPs
Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams
Weekly threat intelligence briefings published by VerSprite
Behavior-based threat intel feed delivering malware IOCs with context
Curated phishing threat intelligence feed with predictive detection
Threat intelligence feeds covering 100+ attack types with 5-min updates
Daily threat intel feed identifying malicious IPs with abuse classifications
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports.
Proactive C2 threat intelligence feed for detecting adversary infrastructure
Threat intelligence platform providing global threat visibility and IoCs
Threat intelligence feeds providing malware and threat data in multiple formats
Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources
AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context
AI-driven threat intel feeds for automated blocking on 20+ firewall vendors
Domain reputation threat intelligence feeds for malicious domain detection
Database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and high-risk IP addresses
Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports.
AI-powered URL classification & IP reputation feed/API for security vendors.
Digital threat intel platform with 300TB+ of malware data, AI analytics & forecasting.
Proprietary Python vulnerability DB with AI detection & expert verification.
CyberOwl aggregates and summarizes daily security advisories from multiple CERT organizations and threat intelligence sources into consolidated reports.
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals
Technical threat intel feed of compromised IPs/domains from cybercrime sources
Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and disruption threat intelligence feed
Real-time zero-day vulnerability detection and alerting platform
OT/IoT threat intelligence feed for vulnerability and malware detection
API for monitoring ransomware sites to detect org compromises & extortion
CTI services combining human expertise and AI for threat analysis
AI-powered threat intelligence feed for automated DDoS protection
Real-time IP fraud detection and risk scoring API for identifying malicious IPs
Passive DNS intelligence platform for threat detection and investigation.
Cloud service that automates threat blocking on firewalls, routers & switches
API service providing IP geolocation data and intelligence for security use cases
Investigative intelligence service for law enforcement agencies
API service for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and malicious IPs
IP address blocklist service for identifying and blocking fraudulent IPs
Suite for abuse desk mgmt, email blocklisting & threat intel for ISPs.
AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration.
Subscription threat intel service with reports, translations & security notifications.
Managed CTI service monitoring dark web & open sources for emerging threats.
AI-powered DNS domain threat intelligence service for DDR 2.0 solutions.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Broadsheet.
The most popular alternatives to Broadsheet include Webz.io, CrowdSec Live Exploit Tracker, Mobile Threat Intelligence, Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base, and Picus Threat Library. These Threat Intel Feeds tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Broadsheet listed on CybersecTools, all within the Threat Intel Feeds category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Broadsheet is a commercial Threat Intel Feeds tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Broadsheet is a Threat Intel Feeds tool within the broader Threat & Vulnerability Management category. It is used by security professionals for threat intel feeds capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.