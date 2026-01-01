Top picks: Webz.io, VMRay UniqueSignal, CrowdSec Live Exploit Tracker — plus 45 more compared.Threat & Vulnerability Management
Evaluating Mobile Threat Intelligence alternatives comes down to matching Threat & Vulnerability Management capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mobile Threat Intelligence is a commercial Threat Intel Feeds tool developed by Lookout. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Webz.io, VMRay UniqueSignal, CrowdSec Live Exploit Tracker, Bitdefender Operational Threat Intelligence, and Malware Patrol Enterprise CTI. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Mobile Threat Intelligence, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Behavior-based threat intel feed delivering malware IOCs with context
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Threat Intelligence: IOC, STIX, Threat Feed
Real-time CVE exploitation tracker with active IP feeds and IoC visibility.
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Threat Intelligence: IOC, Threat Feed, Vulnerability Intelligence
Threat intelligence platform providing global threat visibility and IoCs
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Threat Intelligence: IOC, APT, Threat Feed
Enterprise threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2, and IPs
Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Threat Intelligence: Threat Research, APT, Vulnerability Intelligence
Proactive C2 threat intelligence feed for detecting adversary infrastructure
Technical threat intel feed of compromised IPs/domains from cybercrime sources
Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Behavior-based threat intel feed delivering malware IOCs with context
Real-time CVE exploitation tracker with active IP feeds and IoC visibility.
Threat intelligence platform providing global threat visibility and IoCs
Enterprise threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2, and IPs
Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK
Proactive C2 threat intelligence feed for detecting adversary infrastructure
Technical threat intel feed of compromised IPs/domains from cybercrime sources
Threat intelligence feeds providing malware and threat data in multiple formats
AI-powered threat intelligence feed for automated DDoS protection
Curated phishing threat intelligence feed with predictive detection
Domain reputation threat intelligence feeds for malicious domain detection
Threat intelligence feeds covering 100+ attack types with 5-min updates
OT/IoT threat intelligence feed for vulnerability and malware detection
Vulnerability threat intelligence platform with risk-based scoring and CVE/CWE data
AI-driven threat intel feeds for automated blocking on 20+ firewall vendors
AI-powered URL classification & IP reputation feed/API for security vendors.
Subscription threat intel service with reports, translations & security notifications.
Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and disruption threat intelligence feed
Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources
CTI services combining human expertise and AI for threat analysis
Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams
Weekly threat intelligence briefings published by VerSprite
Daily threat intel feed identifying malicious IPs with abuse classifications
Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
API providing historical & current DNS, WHOIS, and domain intelligence data.
IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports.
API service providing IP geolocation data and intelligence for security use cases
API for monitoring ransomware sites to detect org compromises & extortion
Database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and high-risk IP addresses
AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration.
Managed CTI service monitoring dark web & open sources for emerging threats.
Digital threat intel platform with 300TB+ of malware data, AI analytics & forecasting.
Free threat intel feed blocking malicious IPs/domains via global sensors.
A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals
IP intelligence platform for proxy/VPN detection and geolocation
Real-time zero-day vulnerability detection and alerting platform
AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context
API service for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and malicious IPs
Real-time IP fraud detection and risk scoring API for identifying malicious IPs
Suite for abuse desk mgmt, email blocklisting & threat intel for ISPs.
ML-based URL & domain classification API for threat and content scoring.
Passive DNS intelligence platform for threat detection and investigation.
Cloud service that automates threat blocking on firewalls, routers & switches
Investigative intelligence service for law enforcement agencies
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Mobile Threat Intelligence.
The most popular alternatives to Mobile Threat Intelligence include Webz.io, VMRay UniqueSignal, CrowdSec Live Exploit Tracker, Bitdefender Operational Threat Intelligence, and Malware Patrol Enterprise CTI. These Threat Intel Feeds tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Mobile Threat Intelligence listed on CybersecTools, all within the Threat Intel Feeds category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Mobile Threat Intelligence is a commercial Threat Intel Feeds tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Mobile Threat Intelligence is a Threat Intel Feeds tool within the broader Threat & Vulnerability Management category. It is used by security professionals for threat intel feeds capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.