Top picks: Constella Threat Intelligence Data Signals API, ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds, CYJAX Investigative Intelligence — plus 45 more compared.Threat & Vulnerability Management
Evaluating Webz.io alternatives comes down to matching Threat & Vulnerability Management capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Webz.io is a commercial Threat Intel Feeds tool developed by Webz.io. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Constella Threat Intelligence Data Signals API, ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds, CYJAX Investigative Intelligence, KELA Technical Cybercrime Intelligence, and SecurityScorecard Intelligence Feeds. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Webz.io, including their key features and shared capabilities.
API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals
Shares 4 capabilities with Webz.io: Data Breach, Fraud Detection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring
Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources
Shares 4 capabilities with Webz.io: Data Breach, Fraud Detection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring
Investigative intelligence service for law enforcement agencies
Shares 3 capabilities with Webz.io: Fraud Detection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring
Technical threat intel feed of compromised IPs/domains from cybercrime sources
Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams
Threat intelligence feeds covering 100+ attack types with 5-min updates
Daily threat intel feed identifying malicious IPs with abuse classifications
Real-time IP fraud detection and risk scoring API for identifying malicious IPs
API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals
Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources
Investigative intelligence service for law enforcement agencies
Technical threat intel feed of compromised IPs/domains from cybercrime sources
Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams
Threat intelligence feeds covering 100+ attack types with 5-min updates
Daily threat intel feed identifying malicious IPs with abuse classifications
Real-time IP fraud detection and risk scoring API for identifying malicious IPs
Database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and high-risk IP addresses
API service for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and malicious IPs
IP address blocklist service for identifying and blocking fraudulent IPs
Managed CTI service monitoring dark web & open sources for emerging threats.
Digital threat intel platform with 300TB+ of malware data, AI analytics & forecasting.
Free mule account alert feed for banks to detect scam-linked accounts.
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and disruption threat intelligence feed
Enterprise threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2, and IPs
IP intelligence platform for proxy/VPN detection and geolocation
Real-time zero-day vulnerability detection and alerting platform
OT/IoT threat intelligence feed for vulnerability and malware detection
API for monitoring ransomware sites to detect org compromises & extortion
CTI services combining human expertise and AI for threat analysis
Database for detecting VPNs, proxies, Tor exits, and anonymization services
AI-powered threat intelligence feed for automated DDoS protection
Behavior-based threat intel feed delivering malware IOCs with context
Curated phishing threat intelligence feed with predictive detection
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
Real-time CVE exploitation tracker with active IP feeds and IoC visibility.
Passive DNS intelligence platform for threat detection and investigation.
IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports.
Proactive C2 threat intelligence feed for detecting adversary infrastructure
Threat intelligence platform providing global threat visibility and IoCs
Threat intelligence feeds providing malware and threat data in multiple formats
API service providing IP geolocation data and intelligence for security use cases
Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK
AI-driven threat intel feeds for automated blocking on 20+ firewall vendors
Domain reputation threat intelligence feeds for malicious domain detection
Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports.
AI-powered URL classification & IP reputation feed/API for security vendors.
AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration.
Subscription threat intel service with reports, translations & security notifications.
AI-powered DNS domain threat intelligence service for DDR 2.0 solutions.
API providing historical & current DNS, WHOIS, and domain intelligence data.
Community-driven phishing URL archive operated by Cisco Talos.
Gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources and provides detailed output in CSV format.
Weekly threat intelligence briefings published by VerSprite
ML-based URL & domain classification API for threat and content scoring.
API for IP reputation lookup and email validation with fraud risk scoring.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Webz.io.
The most popular alternatives to Webz.io include Constella Threat Intelligence Data Signals API, ZeroFox Threat Intelligence Feeds, CYJAX Investigative Intelligence, KELA Technical Cybercrime Intelligence, and SecurityScorecard Intelligence Feeds. These Threat Intel Feeds tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Webz.io listed on CybersecTools, all within the Threat Intel Feeds category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Webz.io is a commercial Threat Intel Feeds tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Webz.io is a Threat Intel Feeds tool within the broader Threat & Vulnerability Management category. It is used by security professionals for threat intel feeds capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.