Broadsheet Description

Broadsheet is a vulnerability intelligence service for security analysts that enables tracking of vendors and products from the NVD CPE dictionary (1.7M+ products) and delivers CVE notifications matched to a user's specific technology stack. Users search and select vendors/products they run, and Broadsheet monitors live sources — CISA KEV and NVD — to surface relevant CVEs. Each matched CVE includes exploitability signals such as CISA KEV status and known ransomware campaign flags. Key capabilities include: - **Stack-based CVE tracking:** Monitor up to 50 vendors for free; receive CVE matches tied to the exact products in your environment. - **Exploitability signals:** Every matched CVE is annotated with CISA KEV inclusion and ransomware campaign association. - **Daily brief (06:00 UTC):** An AI-generated (Claude) summary of the last 24 hours of vulnerability and security coverage, grouped by theme and prioritized by active exploitation. - **Filtered security press:** Security news articles are matched against tracked vendor names, surfacing incident write-ups relevant to your stack rather than generic mentions. - **Email digests:** Daily or weekly digests ranked by KEV status, CVSS score, and recency. No email is sent during quiet weeks. - **Pro alerts (~15 min):** Near-real-time email alerts when a tracked product hits CISA KEV or crosses a user-defined CVSS threshold. - **Privacy:** Row-level security on all data; no ads and no sale of tracked stack data. The free tier supports tracking up to 50 vendors with CVE matches. The Pro tier ($12/month) adds email digests, fast alerts, and a personalized daily brief.