Vulnerability intel service tracking CVEs for your specific vendor/product stack.
Vulnerability intel service tracking CVEs for your specific vendor/product stack.
Broadsheet is a vulnerability intelligence service for security analysts that enables tracking of vendors and products from the NVD CPE dictionary (1.7M+ products) and delivers CVE notifications matched to a user's specific technology stack. Users search and select vendors/products they run, and Broadsheet monitors live sources — CISA KEV and NVD — to surface relevant CVEs. Each matched CVE includes exploitability signals such as CISA KEV status and known ransomware campaign flags. Key capabilities include: - **Stack-based CVE tracking:** Monitor up to 50 vendors for free; receive CVE matches tied to the exact products in your environment. - **Exploitability signals:** Every matched CVE is annotated with CISA KEV inclusion and ransomware campaign association. - **Daily brief (06:00 UTC):** An AI-generated (Claude) summary of the last 24 hours of vulnerability and security coverage, grouped by theme and prioritized by active exploitation. - **Filtered security press:** Security news articles are matched against tracked vendor names, surfacing incident write-ups relevant to your stack rather than generic mentions. - **Email digests:** Daily or weekly digests ranked by KEV status, CVSS score, and recency. No email is sent during quiet weeks. - **Pro alerts (~15 min):** Near-real-time email alerts when a tracked product hits CISA KEV or crosses a user-defined CVSS threshold. - **Privacy:** Row-level security on all data; no ads and no sale of tracked stack data. The free tier supports tracking up to 50 vendors with CVE matches. The Pro tier ($12/month) adds email digests, fast alerts, and a personalized daily brief.
Common questions about Broadsheet including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Broadsheet is Vulnerability intel service tracking CVEs for your specific vendor/product stack, developed by Broadsheet. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with CVE, Vulnerability Intelligence, Vulnerability Prioritization.
Broadsheet offers the following core capabilities:
Broadsheet integrates natively with CISA KEV, NVD. Integration support lets security teams connect Broadsheet to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Broadsheet is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Broadsheet is built for security teams handling CVE, Vulnerability Intelligence, Vulnerability Prioritization, Threat Feed. It supports workflows including track vendors and products from the nvd cpe dictionary (1.7m+ entries), cve notifications matched to user's tracked technology stack, cisa kev and ransomware campaign flags on every matched cve. Teams typically adopt Broadsheet when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/broadsheet
Broadsheet is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://broadsheet.sh/ or contact Broadsheet directly.
Popular alternatives to Broadsheet include:
Compare all Broadsheet alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/broadsheet
Broadsheet is for security teams and organizations that need CVE, Vulnerability Intelligence, Vulnerability Prioritization, Threat Feed, Security Advisories. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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