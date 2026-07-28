Mobile Threat Intelligence Description

Lookout Mobile Threat Intelligence is a mobile-focused threat intelligence service built on telemetry from 420+ million apps, 230+ million devices, and 569+ million URLs tracked over 15+ years. The service is operated by Lookout Threat Lab, a dedicated mobile security research team that tracks nation-state actors, criminal groups, mobile malware families, spyware SDKs, zero-day exploits, and phishing campaigns targeting iOS and Android devices. Core intelligence areas include: - Nation-state and APT tracking specific to mobile tactics, techniques, and procedures - Mobile malware and spyware research with code-level analysis - Exploit and vulnerability intelligence covering zero-days, baseband attacks, and kernel-level flaws - Phishing and URL intelligence tracking short-lived domains and redirect chains - App risk and reputation intelligence via a Mobile App Reputation Service - Monthly and quarterly threat reports for security leaders Intelligence is delivered via APIs that allow security teams to query app risk data, device risk signals, URL reputation, and mobile threat indicators programmatically. API capabilities include app risk lookups, URL reputation scoring, device risk signals, threat indicator feeds (IPs, domains, file hashes), and mobile CVE data with exploitability context. Use cases for the APIs include enriching SIEM alerts, feeding threat hunting workflows with mobile IOCs, supporting risk-based access decisions in IAM/IdP platforms, and automating remediation workflows. The service integrates with SIEM, SOAR, and XDR platforms, as well as threat intelligence platforms via STIX/TAXII, REST APIs, and custom integrations.