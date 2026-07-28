Mobile-focused threat intel covering apps, devices, URLs, APTs, and malware.
Mobile-focused threat intel covering apps, devices, URLs, APTs, and malware.
Lookout Mobile Threat Intelligence is a mobile-focused threat intelligence service built on telemetry from 420+ million apps, 230+ million devices, and 569+ million URLs tracked over 15+ years. The service is operated by Lookout Threat Lab, a dedicated mobile security research team that tracks nation-state actors, criminal groups, mobile malware families, spyware SDKs, zero-day exploits, and phishing campaigns targeting iOS and Android devices. Core intelligence areas include: - Nation-state and APT tracking specific to mobile tactics, techniques, and procedures - Mobile malware and spyware research with code-level analysis - Exploit and vulnerability intelligence covering zero-days, baseband attacks, and kernel-level flaws - Phishing and URL intelligence tracking short-lived domains and redirect chains - App risk and reputation intelligence via a Mobile App Reputation Service - Monthly and quarterly threat reports for security leaders Intelligence is delivered via APIs that allow security teams to query app risk data, device risk signals, URL reputation, and mobile threat indicators programmatically. API capabilities include app risk lookups, URL reputation scoring, device risk signals, threat indicator feeds (IPs, domains, file hashes), and mobile CVE data with exploitability context. Use cases for the APIs include enriching SIEM alerts, feeding threat hunting workflows with mobile IOCs, supporting risk-based access decisions in IAM/IdP platforms, and automating remediation workflows. The service integrates with SIEM, SOAR, and XDR platforms, as well as threat intelligence platforms via STIX/TAXII, REST APIs, and custom integrations.
Common questions about Mobile Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mobile Threat Intelligence is Mobile-focused threat intel covering apps, devices, URLs, APTs, and malware, developed by Lookout. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with APT, Threat Feed, Threat Research.
Mobile Threat Intelligence offers the following core capabilities:
Mobile Threat Intelligence integrates natively with SIEM, SOAR, XDR, Threat Intelligence Platforms (STIX/TAXII), REST APIs, EDR. Integration support lets security teams connect Mobile Threat Intelligence to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Mobile Threat Intelligence is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Mobile Threat Intelligence is built for security teams handling APT, Threat Feed, Threat Research, Android Security. It supports workflows including nation-state and apt mobile threat tracking, mobile malware and spyware code-level analysis, zero-day and exploit vulnerability intelligence. Teams typically adopt Mobile Threat Intelligence when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/lookout-mobile-threat-intelligence
Mobile Threat Intelligence is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://security.lookout.com/platform/mobile-threat-intelligence or contact Lookout directly.
Popular alternatives to Mobile Threat Intelligence include:
Compare all Mobile Threat Intelligence alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/lookout-mobile-threat-intelligence
Mobile Threat Intelligence is for security teams and organizations that need APT, Threat Feed, Threat Research, Android Security, IOS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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