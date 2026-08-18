Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airlock Digital v4.6 is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Airlock Digital. AppLocker Guidance is a free endpoint protection platform tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Windows security teams with mature change control processes will extract real value from AppLocker Guidance because it removes the guesswork from NSA-aligned whitelisting rules that actually work in production. The 232 GitHub stars reflect real deployments; these aren't theoretical configs but scripts tested by practitioners who've dealt with the false-positive hell of poorly tuned policies. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy management across heterogeneous endpoints or lacks the Windows infrastructure depth to troubleshoot AppLocker's DACL limitations yourself.
Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform with per-user controls and SSO.
A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines.
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Common questions about comparing Airlock Digital v4.6 vs AppLocker Guidance for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Airlock Digital v4.6: Application allowlisting/blocklisting platform with per-user controls and SSO. built by Airlock Digital. Core capabilities include Application allowlisting enforcement via endpoint agents, User-based blocklisting for per-user application and script restrictions, Fileless .NET assembly reflection detection and prevention..
AppLocker Guidance: A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airlock Digital v4.6 is developed by Airlock Digital. AppLocker Guidance is open-source with 232 GitHub stars. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Airlock Digital v4.6 and AppLocker Guidance serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Applocker, Policy, Windows. Key differences: Airlock Digital v4.6 is Commercial while AppLocker Guidance is Free, AppLocker Guidance is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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