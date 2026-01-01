Top picks: Cloudsmith, Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain, Socket — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating ActiveState Curated Catalog alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
ActiveState Curated Catalog is a commercial Software Supply Chain Security tool developed by ActiveState. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Cloudsmith, Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain, Socket, Labrador SCM, and Aikido Software Supply Chain Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ActiveState Curated Catalog, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
Shares 6 capabilities with ActiveState Curated Catalog: Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, License Compliance, Package Security +2 more
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
Shares 6 capabilities with ActiveState Curated Catalog: Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, Package Security, SBOM +2 more
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
Shares 6 capabilities with ActiveState Curated Catalog: Dependency Scanning, Open Source, Supply Chain Security, Package Security +2 more
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
Shares 6 capabilities with ActiveState Curated Catalog: Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, License Compliance, SBOM +2 more
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Shares 5 capabilities with ActiveState Curated Catalog: Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, Package Security, Software Supply Chain +1 more
AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management
Shares 5 capabilities with ActiveState Curated Catalog: Open Source, Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain +1 more
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
Shares 5 capabilities with ActiveState Curated Catalog: CVE, Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain +1 more
Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization.
Shares 6 capabilities with ActiveState Curated Catalog: Dependency Scanning, CVE, Supply Chain Security, SBOM +2 more
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization.
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies.
SBOM lifecycle platform for generating, managing & sharing security artifacts.
CI/CD pipeline firewall for build-time SBOM verification and policy enforcement.
Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
Software supply chain security platform with AI-powered scanning to detect malicious code
Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.
Automated CVE patching for open source software components
Tacit unifies software supply chain security through structured vulnerability management.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management
Zero-CVE container and VM images with daily rebuilds and SBOMs
Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
CI/CD-integrated platform for software supply chain security & compliance.
Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components
Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection
Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software
Real-time firewall that monitors and enforces security policy in CI/CD pipelines.
Client-side tool to check npm projects for Shai Hulud 2.0 supply chain compromise.
A Python script that scans Nexus Repository Manager for artifacts with identical names across repositories to identify dependency confusion attack vulnerabilities.
Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
Continuous compliance monitoring and SBOM generation for software supply chain
Patented SCRM tool that scores software supply chain trust via 62 risk factors.
Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain.
GuardDog is a CLI tool that identifies malicious PyPI and npm packages using heuristics-based analysis of source code and metadata.
A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries.
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
Compliance and license management platform for regulatory requirements
Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift
Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates.
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ActiveState Curated Catalog.
The most popular alternatives to ActiveState Curated Catalog include Cloudsmith, Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain, Socket, Labrador SCM, and Aikido Software Supply Chain Security. These Software Supply Chain Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to ActiveState Curated Catalog listed on CybersecTools, all within the Software Supply Chain Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ActiveState Curated Catalog is a commercial Software Supply Chain Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ActiveState Curated Catalog is a Software Supply Chain Security tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for software supply chain security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.