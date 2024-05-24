Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform Description

Manifest Platform provides visibility and security across software supply chains, AI infrastructure, and third-party vendor ecosystems. The platform addresses software supply chain attacks, AI model risk, compliance gaps, and visibility limitations. The platform consists of three main modules: Product Security - Focuses on building secure software with vulnerability detection, dependency analysis, and remediation capabilities. Analyzes internal code, third-party packages, and open-source libraries to identify vulnerabilities, outdated dependencies, and license violations. AI Risk - Provides AI risk management capabilities including scanning, approval, tracking, and inventory of AI infrastructure and models. Supplier Risk - Monitors and assesses risks in vendor and third-party software through continuous monitoring and analysis. The platform automatically analyzes software components to flag known vulnerabilities, license violations, and potential backdoors. It tracks changes over time to detect tampering or configuration drift. The system generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and provides reporting capabilities for compliance and risk assessment. Designed for security teams, DevOps, third-party risk management, and compliance teams at enterprise organizations, particularly those in highly regulated industries managing complex software ecosystems.